Coconut Cloud Dairy-Free Beverage Brand Launches Instant Latte in Single Brew Format

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their constant quest for innovation in the dairy-free and vegan beverage category, plant-based powerhouse brand, Coconut Cloud breaks into the single serve coffee pod space with their all-in-one Coconut Cream Latte.

Coconut Cloud’s Coconut Cream Latte single brew pods contain instant coffee, coconut cream powder, coconut sugar, and MCT Oil powder for an added metabolic and brain-health boost. The latte drink is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, soy-free, corn-free, non-GMO and allergen-friendly. Coconut Cloud’s instant latte pods provide a more convenient and affordable way to get a better-for-you, dairy-free coffee latte in the morning.

Managing Director for the brand, Lauren Durso, has been a part of the innovation group for years and was eager to explain more about this new product; “It’s a space and format we’ve been wanting to break into in for quite some time now, but the product had to be unique; and it had to be right. While so many brands were focusing on coffee-only pods; various flavored coffees and even some non-dairy options, so many of them were laden with chemical fillers, artificial flavorings, and soy byproducts; which we just aren’t interested in. We wanted to come into the space strong, with a simple, clean, dairy-free latte that had a short ingredient statement and a superior taste profile. Why isn’t anyone doing that?! Afterall we are the experts in all things coconut, so why not create a coconut milk latte that gives this category what it’s lacking, and do it in one of the most convenient and widely used formats? So we did.”

This new single brew latte comes several years after Coconut Cloud’s last product release, which was a single serve packet format of their best selling Original vegan hot cocoa mix. The Coconut Cream latte is the first of Coconut Cloud’s products to be offered in a single serve pod format, and seamlessly joins the brand’s other collection of dairy-free and vegan beverages including coffee creamers, frappes, and hot cocoa mixes; all shelf stable and all made with coconut milk powder as the primary ingredient.

Coconut Cloud is excited to continue expanding their brand footprint into this new coffee-centric space of premium, dairy-alternative beverages in an effective direct-to-consumer model.

Coconut Cloud Coconut Cream Latte pods are available for a limited time at a special introductory price of $24.99 at coconutcloud.net and on Amazon.com.

About Coconut Cloud

Coconut Cloud is owned by Juice Bar Solutions, Inc.; purveyor of superfoods, supplement boosts, and plant-based products. The Coconut Cloud brand of products specializes in offering a full collection of shelf stable, vegan and dairy free beverages made from coconut milk to support healthy living.

Contact

Want to get in touch with the Coconut Cloud team and learn more about their products? Find Coconut Cloud on all major social media channels via the links below, or reach out directly to Lauren Durso (lauren@juicesolutions.com) or Aline Wolfrom (aline@juicesolutions.com).

