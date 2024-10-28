Texas Master Naturalist Program Teams Up with H-E-B to Fund Pollinators for Texas

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Master Naturalist(TMN) program is teaming up with H-E-B, one of Texas’ based grocer, for a new Pollinators for Texas initiative.

As part of this new partnership, H-E-B is providing $50,000 to the TMN program to fund the initiative. TMN chapters across the state will have the opportunity to apply for project awards of up to $3,000 each to support large-scale community-based projects that enhance native pollinator populations and their habitats.

“We are proud to partner with the Texas Master Naturalist Program to continue protecting the health of native pollinators and their habitats across the state of Texas through the Pollinators for Texas grant,” said Anahi Villarruel, H-E-B Environmental Affairs Project Manager.

Pollinators such as moths, bees, butterflies, birds and bats are essential in sustaining ecosystems, as they maintain the integrity of native plant communities worldwide. Globally, pollinators are responsible for the pollination of approximately 85 percent of flowering plants and contribute an estimated $9 billion annually to U.S. crop and agricultural production. In Texas, native pollinators are vital to the successful fertilization of local plant species.

“Native pollinators give our Texas ecosystem so much, from the critical role monarch butterflies play in sustaining our beloved wildflowers, to the pollination and pest-control services bats provide to Texas crops,” said Villarruel.

The Pollinators for Texas initiative aims to have a visible impact in local communities through the creation and restoration of pollinator-friendly habitats. This includes establishing native plant gardens (also known as wildscapes) in public spaces and parks and providing educational outreach to engage the public in conservation efforts. These projects will increase biodiversity, provide critical resources for pollinators like bees and butterflies, and engage the public in conservation efforts through educational and volunteer opportunities.

“I’m excited for the possibilities this partnership will bring for large-scale positive influences on pollinators and pollinator habitat on our Texas landscape,” said Michelle Haggerty, Texas Master Naturalist Program State Coordinator. “Our Texas Master Naturalist volunteers and chapters are already implementing and providing technical guidance daily on native garden and pollinator ‘wildscape’ projects, but this initiative will enable projects of larger impact and on a habitat and landscape scale.”

Applications for the project awards are open to all TMN chapters from Oct. 15 through Nov. 30. Full details, including eligibility requirements and application instructions, can be found on the Pollinators for Texas website. TMN chapters are encouraged to apply for funding to support a variety of pollinator-related initiatives throughout Texas. Additional resources, including a webinar, frequently asked questions and an application guide, will be available for interested TMN chapters.

The Texas Master Naturalist Program is sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.