Oxeon Welcomes Dr. Reena Pande as Partner and Head of Clinical Leadership Practice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxeon, a trusted healthcare advisory firm uniting leaders and ideas to build tomorrow’s healthcare, has appointed Dr. Reena Pande as Partner to develop and lead its Clinical Leadership practice. A seasoned physician and healthcare executive, Dr. Pande will advance Oxeon’s mission of reimagining a healthcare system every person can trust.

Dr. Pande will focus on the critical role of clinical executives in building sustainable healthcare organizations — not just by placing clinicians in traditional positions such as chief clinical or chief medical officers, but by ensuring they have a seat at the table as executives driving strategy, growth, and product innovation. “Dr. Pande’s breadth of experience and alignment with Oxeon values is the perfect addition to our team,” said Sonia Millsom, CEO of Oxeon. “And in this unique moment in healthcare, it is critical that we have an inspirational leader with lived clinical and executive experience to help Oxeon and our clients build category-defining companies in healthcare.”

Mirroring her own professional trajectory, Dr. Pande’s work will span all stages of growth, from startups to large institutional clients. She’ll draw from her expertise in academic medicine, entrepreneurship, and growing a startup to acquisition by a publicly traded company, providing invaluable insights and guidance to clients as they seek the right clinical leaders for their organizations.

“Healthcare is at a crossroads — the need for innovative leaders in the field who can create a more trusted, efficient, and patient-centric system has never been higher,” said Dr. Pande. “I look forward to helping organizations recruit and retain top clinical talent to cultivate a culture of innovation and lasting change in healthcare.”

“I’ve long considered Oxeon a go-to leader and thought partner for executive search. Under Sonia’s leadership, I’ve seen the direct impact Oxeon has on building teams for innovative healthcare companies,” added Dr. Erika Pabo, Chief Transformation Officer & Operations Leader for Humana’s Centerwell primary care organization and board member at Author Health. “I’ve also known Dr. Pande for over a decade, and I’m certain her expertise as a seasoned clinician executive and passion for developing clinician leaders will help organizations realize the power of the clinical voice, whether in more traditional chief medical officer roles, in other seats on leadership teams, or in the boardroom.”

Dr. Pande’s influence extends beyond her role at Oxeon. She serves as a board member of The Quell Foundation and Override Health and is a strategic advisor to several early-stage healthcare companies. She also hosts the Conversations with Clinicians podcast and OpenMic blog on Substack, shining a spotlight on clinician executives with demonstrated success at the intersection of clinical, tech, and business.

Dr. Pande began her career as a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and then served as Chief Medical Officer at AbleTo, a leading provider of evidence-based virtual mental healthcare that’s now part of Optum. Most recently, she served as an Executive Council member and Executive in Residence at the Boston-based venture capital firm .406 Ventures. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master of science in epidemiology, and her MD degree from Harvard University.



About Oxeon

Oxeon helps build sustainable businesses that solve systemic healthcare problems. More than a search or investment firm, we leverage our deep relationships, unique data sets, and pattern recognition to place and grow tomorrow’s leaders and ideas. The result: category-defining companies that improve healthcare for people and those who care for them. Our 200+ alumni have gone on to become executives, investors, and operators at the most prestigious healthcare organizations. Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2023 and 2024, our incentive structure encourages collaboration across the company. That means Oxeon clients have access to our entire team’s insights and networks of relationships. Learn more at Oxeon.com.

