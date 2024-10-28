'Utopian Race: New Edition' by Frank Karan Offers a Profound Vision for a Better World

Book Cover The Author Frank Karan

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Karan’s critically acclaimed collection of poetry returns in an expanded new edition, “Utopian Race: New Edition”. This second installment in the author's poetic journey invites readers to explore his creative mind and engage with his unique vision of a more harmonious world.About the Book“Utopian Race: New Edition” is more than just a collection of poetry—it is an invitation to reflect on the possibilities of creating a better world. Through evocative language and thought-provoking imagery, Frank Karan delves into themes of hope, transformation, and human potential, offering a fresh perspective on life’s challenges and the pursuit of positive change.With this second edition, Karan deepens his exploration of the human condition, calling on readers to embrace a collective journey toward a utopian future. His poems, both introspective and expansive, are designed to inspire readers to think critically about societal issues while maintaining a sense of optimism about what the world could be.About the AuthorFrank Karan is a humble individual with a grand vision: to improve the human race through the power of words. A poet at heart, Frank has participated in several poetry contests and has had his work published in various outlets. His talent and dedication to his craft were recognized with a Jaycees prize in Melbourne, Australia. Frank has authored six books available on Amazon, including Amidst the Chilling Storm, Utopian Race, Battered Soul, Method of Thought, Unhallowed Grave, and Tenants on This Planet. His latest work, Palace of the Gods, is currently being compiled, and he continues to create new material, always striving to inspire positive change through his writing.The inspiration behind writing this book comes from Frank’s heartfelt vision who wishes that the world improves and gets itself out of the rut. The book reflects his belief that we all have the potential to live together in peace and harmony, learning not only from each other but also from our animal companions. By highlighting the possibility of co-existence without barriers, “Utopian Race” seeks to project the idea of a utopian society where enlightenment and progress are achievable for all. Through his poetry, Frank aims to inspire readers to imagine and strive toward a better, more unified world.Message from the Author“For my readers, I wish them peace happiness and to enjoy the thrill of reading.”Frank Karan’s previous promotional activities include two insightful radio interviews with the renowned Kate Delaney. His work was prominently featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2022, showcasing his literary talent on an international stage. Prior to that, his book Amidst the Chilling Storm was displayed at both the Miami and Los Angeles Book Fairs, further establishing his presence in the literary world.Recently, Frank participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, offering audience a discussion about the theme and emotional depth that characterizes his work. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCYoAJgV7-o&t=1s Frank’s poetry reflects his deep belief in the potential for human progress and his hope to inspire positive change in the world. “Utopian Race: New Edition” is the latest expression of this lifelong mission and he wanted to share it to the world. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.sg/Utopian-Race-New-Frank-Karan/dp/1645508595

Utopian Race: New Edition by Frank Karan on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.