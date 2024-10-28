Westminster Barracks / LSA / Request for Information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24B1007225

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                   

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

VICTIM: Paul Cote

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a hit and run accident at the Shell Jiffy Mart gas station in the parking lot. A blue Jeep Wrangler hit Paul’s parked Asplundh truck which was parked behind the gas station on 10/27/2024 at approximately 1200 hours.

 

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask to speak with Trooper Elias. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

