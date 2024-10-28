Westminster Barracks / LSA / Request for Information
CASE#:24B1007225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VICTIM: Paul Cote
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a hit and run accident at the Shell Jiffy Mart gas station in the parking lot. A blue Jeep Wrangler hit Paul’s parked Asplundh truck which was parked behind the gas station on 10/27/2024 at approximately 1200 hours.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask to speak with Trooper Elias. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
