Westminster Barracks / LSA / Request for Information









STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:24B1007225 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 1200 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident VICTIM: Paul Cote AGE: 37 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a hit and run accident at the Shell Jiffy Mart gas station in the parking lot. A blue Jeep Wrangler hit Paul’s parked Asplundh truck which was parked behind the gas station on 10/27/2024 at approximately 1200 hours. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask to speak with Trooper Elias. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

