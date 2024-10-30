Channel Methods Announces Preferred Partner Status with HubSpot

Channel Methods attains preferred partner status with HubSpot, driving innovation in sales operations and data management for life sciences.

This preferred partner status with HubSpot reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that optimize sales operations and drive growth in the life sciences industry.” — Brian Feehan

NEPTUNE CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Methods is pleased to announce a preferred partnership with HubSpot, engaging two leading organizations to enhance sales processes and support methodologies in the life sciences industry through innovative systems and platforms.

Achieving HubSpot's preferred partner status marks a significant milestone in Channel Methods' Value Chain Roadmap for comprehensive Revenue Operations. Central to this roadmap are Channel Methods' robust data offerings, which are essential for optimizing sales operations and enhancing clients' adoption of HubSpot.

This collaboration combines Channel Methods' comprehensive life science data with HubSpot’s powerful features offer industry users an unparalleled solution for achieving their business objectives.

It underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the life sciences sector. Together, Channel Methods and HubSpot are poised to set new standards in data management and operational excellence in this industry.

About Channel Methods:

Channel Methods has been a trusted sales and marketing partner in the life sciences industry for nearly two decades. Utilizing proprietary business intelligence data and outbound sales teams, Channel Methods generates market awareness and drives revenue growth for our clients.

About HubSpot:

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products designed to scale with customers' needs at any stage of growth.

