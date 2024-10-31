Pocket Tripod PROv2 Launches on Kickstarter

Geometrical Pocket Tripod PROv2 Kickstarter thumbnail Geometrical Pocket Tripod PROv2 attached to slider showing angles Geometrical Pocket Tripod PROv2 on top of a mountain ready for adventure

Just launched on Kickstarter: Pocket Tripod PROv2—the everyday-carry tool for content creators on the go.

what a great idea that I wish I’d thought of” — Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder (for Gizmodo)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 29th marked the highly anticipated launch of the all-new Pocket Tripod PROv2 on Kickstarter. This credit-card-sized tool is designed to simplify mobile photography for creators, adventurers, and anyone who loves capturing life’s moments. Building upon the legacy of its predecessors—including the original Pocket Tripod® that was successfully launched on Kickstarter in 2013—this fourth-generation model introduces new features that add new uses to the product.

Enhanced Connectivity with 1/4-Inch Threads:

One of the standout features of the Pocket Tripod PROv2 is the addition of 1/4-inch threads. This allows users to connect their smartphones to a wide array of professional photography accessories, such as tripods, sliders, and cold shoe mounts.

Versatility and Stability:

Equipped with carbon fiber legs, it offers enhanced stability without adding extra weight. The universal adapters ensure compatibility with virtually any phone model—even with cases up to ½ inch thick—making it a universal solution. Thanks to its patented adjustable mechanism, users can achieve precise tilt adjustments to capture the angle they need, whether in portrait or landscape mode.

Compact Design:

Despite its many features, including ¼ inch – 20 threads, the Pocket Tripod PROv2 maintains a sleek and compact design (2.3 mm thick) that fits comfortably in a wallet or pocket. It takes the same space as two stacked credit cards which is uncommon for phone holders with ¼ inch – 20 connections. Weighing just over 11 grams (0.4 ounces), it is designed to be used daily for on-the-go photography—ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, or everyday use.



Supporting the Kickstarter Campaign:

The Kickstarter campaign launched yesterday, October 29th, on Kickstarter and reached its funding goal in less than hour. It is scheduled to end on November 28th. Backers have access to limited exclusive early-bird pricing and rewards, not available after the campaign ends. The Early-Bird rewards are set to ship in early-December 2024.

Key Features of the Pocket Tripod PROv2

• Compact Design

• 115° Tilt Precision in each direction

• Universal Compatibility

• Durability and Stability

• ¼ inch-20 Connection

• Lifetime Warranty



“There were no real solutions on the market that weren't a burden to carry daily, that’s why we had to design and patent the Pocket Tripod”

– Rambod Radmard, founder and CEO of Geometrical Inc.



About The Founder

Rambod is a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur who blends his aerospace expertise with innovative product design. After crafting interiors for private jets, he invented the Pocket Tripod and founded Geometrical in 2012, successfully launching on Kickstarter. Declining an offer from Apple's iPad team to focus on his venture, he continues to enhance the Pocket Tripod and grow his company.

A passionate aviator pursuing his private pilot license, Rambod enjoys flying drones and sharing his photography and filmmaking on Instagram. An animal lover with an 8-year-old pet bunny, he also finds joy in cooking and traveling, constantly seeking new experiences and inspirations.

