Final Columbus Zoo Defendant Sentenced

COLUMBUS — The former Director of Marketing for the Columbus Zoo was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for his role in the theft of $2.29 million in Zoo resources, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Peter Fingerhut also was ordered to pay $639,297.33 in restitution and fined $10,000 as part of his sentence, announced in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

In their sentencing memorandum to the court, prosecutors wrote that Fingerhut “abused his control of the Zoo’s marketing budget specifically and the Zoo’s bank account in general to benefit himself, his friends and his family. The defendant’s conduct was the most egregious, obnoxious and cavalier of all of the criminal defendants in this matter in fleecing and in participating in fleecing the Zoo out of over $2 million….”

Fingerhut was the last of five defendants to be sentenced for crimes that were uncovered as part of a joint investigation and forensic audit by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

SIU launched its investigation in April 2021, shortly after a Columbus Dispatch article brought some of the issues involved to light. Ultimately, investigators uncovered schemes perpetrated by Columbus Zoo executives, who used Zoo funds for vacations, vehicles, concerts, sporting events, and other acts of personal enrichment that occurred between 2011 and 2021.

Fingerhut pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated theft, 11 felony counts of tampering with records, three felony counts of telecommunications fraud, one felony count of conspiracy, and one misdemeanor count of falsification.

Former Chief Executive Officer Tom Stalf pleaded guilty to 12 counts of tampering with records and single counts of theft by deception, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and telecommunications fraud. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay restitution as part of his sentence.

Former Director of Purchasing Tracy Murnane pleaded guilty to felony counts of grand theft; complicity in the commission of theft of a motor vehicle; forgery; telecommunications fraud; and filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, plus misdemeanor counts related to the acquisition of motor vehicles without obtaining certificates of title in his name. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail as part of his sentence.

Former Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of tampering with records, one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, and one count of aggravated theft, all felonies.

Grant Bell, a former purchasing agent, pleaded guilty to one count of theft. He was ordered to pay restitution and audit costs and must complete 40 hours of community service and two years of community control as part of his sentence.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel appointed Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to head the prosecution; two attorneys from Yost’s office and one attorney from SIU are serving as special prosecutors in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 128 convictions resulting in more than $10 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

