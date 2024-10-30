Neo Group Unveils Rebranding Strategy Emphasizing New Opportunities in Global Sourcing and New Tools and Capabilities

Sourcing Outcomes Amplified

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL - October 29, 2024—Neo Group, a leading pioneer in the Sourcing Advisory space, today announced an exciting rebranding initiative that marks the next evolution in the company’s mission to enable clients to achieve increasingly extraordinary sourcing outcomes. The comprehensive transformation encompasses an updated logo and tagline, a website refresh, and, most importantly, enhanced service offerings.

“We’ve evolved along with our customer’s needs, and this rebrand highlights that evolution,” shared Atul Vashistha, Chairman and Founder of Neo Group and recent recipient of the SIG 2024 Future of Sourcing Supernova Award. “Advancements in digital technologies such as process automation and Gen AI have created incredible opportunities for global companies. We are thrilled with our new branding, “Sourcing Outcomes Amplified,” but most excited about bringing new capabilities to our clients.”

In 1999, Atul Vashistha co-founded the first offshore advisory firm for global services, NeoIT.

Then, in 2007, to provide a broader service offering with the futuristic vision of “Talent Without Borders,” Atul launched Neo Group. Since its founding, two critical factors have set Neo Group apart from other advisory companies in the space. First, their commitment to maintaining 100% independence from suppliers so clients can always trust their unbiased advice. Second, their laser focus on client outcomes by designing operationally driven solutions that deliver results and go beyond advice. Hence, the previous tagline, “Beyond Advice to Outcomes.”

“Today ‘Talent without Borders’ is a reality,” Vashistha expanded. “To leverage it for transformation and amplify outcomes, companies must also consider the expanded operating models available. It’s no longer as simple as outsourcing a process to a supplier in India. Now, there are a multitude of options to navigate in terms of locations and operating models – from captive centers to GCC to GBS and more. How do companies successfully navigate the added complexity? We recognize that the opportunities have increased the burden on companies. Fortunately, our enhanced service offerings enable our clients to get the maximum advantage from leveraging the global availability of talent.”

In June 2024, Neo Group was recognized by GSA UK as the 2024 Advisory Firm of the Year and was recently included in IAOP’s 2024 Global Outsourcing 100®. Neo Group’s operationally experienced advisors leverage proven methodologies and real-time data to co-create solutions that amplify business outcomes, accelerate value creation, and eliminate value leakage. Proprietary applications, including accelerators, planners, trackers, and analytics, can be leveraged for sourcing, ongoing governance, GBS, and/or outsourcing initiatives to accelerate value realization and eliminate leakage while organizing and creating transparency.

