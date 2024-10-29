Harbor Acquires UK-Based Legal Technology Services Provider Ascertus

Acquisition expands Habor’s capabilities in document and content management for corporate law departments and law firms across the UK and globally

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor has announced the acquisition of Ascertus, a prominent UK-based provider of legal technology services specializing in document and content management solutions. Ascertus, a key implementation partner for iManage, supports both corporate law departments and law firms with essential business systems. The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Harbor’s strategic growth, reinforcing its position as a global leader in comprehensive legal technology and operational solutions.“With the rapid acceleration of digital transformation in legal operations, Harbor is committed to providing the expertise our clients need to stay ahead,” said Matt Sunderman, CEO of Harbor. “The acquisition of Ascertus bolsters our legal technology services, particularly in the UK and EMEA, and enhances our ability to support corporate legal teams and law firms as they adopt cloud-based solutions and AI-driven technologies. Ascertus’s reputation for delivering high-quality results aligns perfectly with Harbor’s ambitious commitment to the success of our clients.”Harbor specializes in providing expert services to the legal industry, including strategic consulting, technology solutions, operations management, and intelligence. Over the past year, Harbor has pursued a dual growth strategy, combining organic expansion with strategic acquisitions to deepen relationships with key clients and partners worldwide. In early 2024, Harbor acquired Pinnacle, another UK-based legal technology services provider with additional offices in Canada and Australia, further expanding its global footprint.“I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the last 20 years, and I’m confident that joining forces with Harbor represents the perfect opportunity to continue delivering success for our clients and growth for our employees,” said Roy Russell, founder and CEO of Ascertus.Russell will transition from his full-time role but will continue as a senior adviser during the integration process. Damian Jeal, COO of Ascertus, will step into a new global leadership role spearheading Harbor’s content management and collaboration solutions.“Joining Harbor enables us to broaden the range of services we provide to our clients, including strategic consulting, application management, intelligence, and enhanced training programs,” added Jeal. “It also creates exciting growth opportunities for our team. We are committed to ensuring a smooth integration and look forward to working as one unified organization.”With the acquisition of Ascertus, Harbor’s global workforce now exceeds 800 strategists, technologists, and specialists, with more than 180 in the UK.About AscertusAscertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions, and IT support services to law firms, corporate legal departments, and other professional services organisations. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis, and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation, and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract, and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites, in the UK, Europe, and globally.About HarborHarbor is the preeminent provider of expert services to the legal industry encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and insights.Our globally integrated team of over 800 strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com

