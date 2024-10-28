Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,171 in the last 365 days.

From ‘seaweed emergency’ to sustainable solutions

In a region where tourism makes up nearly 90 per cent of the gross domestic product, piles of sargassum are contributing to an economic and ecological disaster. But now, with support from the UN Environment Programme and the Global Funds for Coral Reefs, local businesses are taking the problem weed and turning it into sustainable products like eco-friendly fertilizer, products for cosmetics and vegan leather. 

GFCR is a public-private coalition deploying a range of financial solutions and support for sustainable businesses to improve the resilience of coastal ecosystems, economies, and communities. 

 

The Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) was established to accelerate urgent investment and action to enhance the resilience of coastal reef ecosystems, communities and economies. The GFCR comprises two major financial vehicles: a UN-led Grant Fund and a private-sector-led large-scale private equity impact Investment Fund. The GFCR aims to promote sustainable ocean production, spur sustainable coastal development and ecotourism, forge circular economies and pollution management, and enable technologies for a sustainable future.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From ‘seaweed emergency’ to sustainable solutions

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more