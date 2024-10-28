Personality Pitching Introduces 90-Day Framework Empowering Startups for Success in Investor Meetings

GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Clark, founder of Personality Pitching, has announced the launch of a specialized consulting service aimed at helping startups secure investor support through a structured 90-day program. The consulting firm’s “Attract, Connect, and Close” framework is designed to help founders shift from experiencing stage fright to confidently pitching to potential investors. This approach prioritizes attracting the right investors, building meaningful connections, and closing deals, making it a comprehensive toolkit for service-based startups aiming to grow.The hallmark of Personality Pitching’s approach lies in its ability to turn nervous or underprepared clients into self-assured, persuasive presenters. Startups that often arrive grappling with stage fright and pitch anxiety leave with a newfound sense of self-assurance. One client, the CEO of a startup with a series of unsuccessful pitches, initially described investor meetings as “interrogations,” feeling discouraged by a series of rejections. After 45 days in the program, she saw a shift, closing $250,000 in her first week of pitching post-coaching and securing $750,000 shortly afterward. Her most notable result was closing a significant funding round of nearly $20 million with a UK-based investor—a progression she credits to a greater sense of focus, confidence, and readiness achieved through the coaching.Michael Clark’s framework helps clients achieve a mindset shift, enabling them to command the room with ease. For many, the true transformation lies in the power of meaningful connection. The program’s method emphasizes not only investor attraction but also establishing rapport that paves the way for successful partnerships.With over a decade of experience in pitch coaching and consulting, Clark has worked with a diverse range of clients, from early-stage startups to corporate executives at companies like GoogleTM, as well as major Wall Street law firms.To book a strategy call with Michael, visit https://calendly.com/personalitypitching/personality-pitching-30-minute-strategy-call

