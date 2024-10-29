Linqia Launches the VFX Creator Network to Uplevel Sponsored Creator Content

A curated network of VFX creators with a proven track record of making standout content that breaks through the doom scrolling

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, today announced its latest influencer marketing solution, the VFX Creator Network. With over a combined 5 million posts to #VFX across Instagram and TikTok, VFX creators offer eye-catching, high production quality content that engages audiences and offers much needed differentiation in the world of branded creator content.Consumers are growing tired of a sea of sameness when it comes to sponsored creator content. Feeds are flooded with get ready with me videos, product testimonials, and brands chasing trends long after their shelf life. VFX has thus emerged as a unique style of content that requires an elevated production skill set that not many creators are able to achieve.That was clear in Bona’s recent “scentportation” campaign, in which VFX creators used scented floor cleaners to “transport” to beautiful and fantastical locations. The campaign drove an impressive 99.5% upper funnel sentiment, with user’s leaving comments like “an ad that’s not an ad” and “video as fresh as these floors”.“We were thrilled with the content of our VFX creators.” said Leah Howell, Senior Brand Manager, Bona. “They came to the table with gorgeous, creative, and engaging videos that exceeded our benchmarks and drove product trial beyond our expectations.”As part of the VFX creator network, Linqia identified a shortlist of rising VFX creators from its extensive database of millions of creators across social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snap. Creators who made the shortlist exhibited an ability to create high production quality VFX content, represent diverse backgrounds, talents and skills, are experienced with brand partnerships, and brand safe for sponsored work.“VFX creators are able to create these unbelievably high quality pieces of content that translate to a variety of channels,” said Maria Sipka, Co-Founder at Linqia. “They often represent an entire production company in a single person, and we’ve seen when our customers incorporate VFX content into their campaigns, the engagement spikes across the board.”Some of the creators featured in Linqia’s VFX network include Caleb Natale and Zahra Hussain. “VFX offers brands a really unique style of branded content, and I’m thrilled to be part of Linqia’s VFX network,” said Caleb Natale. “I enjoy seeing brands try this style for the first time as they are always amazed by the engagement from the community.”To learn more about Linqia’s VFX network or how VFX creators can engage your audiences, reach out at hello@linqia.com.About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including Clorox, McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.