Green Builder Media Announces "Reduce, Offset, Repeat: The Path to Carbon Neutrality" Webinar

Join this free webinar to learn the myths and facts on carbon offsets.

Lake City, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us on Wednesday, November 13th at 2 PM ET for the latest Next Generation Influencer Group (NGIG) event that demystifies carbon offsets. In this session, we’ll help you:

Understand what carbon offsets are and how they work.

Discover how you can use them to mitigate emissions from your lifestyle.

Learn practical ways to incorporate carbon offsets into your business to support your journey toward carbon neutrality.

Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman and CNaught CEO Mark Chen will provide real-world examples of how companies of all sizes as well as individuals are using carbon offsets to make meaningful progress toward reducing their personal and professional carbon footprints.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







