Layer up this Fall with protections against Respiratory Illnesses

HAMILTON, ON – As the respiratory illness season approaches, Hamilton Public Health Services urges residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from common respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). With the spread of respiratory illnesses expected to rise as residents spend more time indoors, a multi-layered approach to prevention and care can help to keep the community healthy and reduce strain on local healthcare systems.

Vaccination is an important protective measure in preventing the spread of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV, and reducing the risk of serious complications from these respiratory infections. Influenza and updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all Hamilton residents six months of age and older through participating local pharmacies, primary care, and Hamilton Public Health Services vaccine clinics.

Pharmacies in Hamilton providing COVID-19 and influenza vaccines can be found at ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at a Hamilton Public Health Services vaccine clinic, visit hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.

RSV vaccines are available to adults aged 60 years and older who are at higher risk of severe RSV disease. Find out if you are eligible for the publicly funded RSV vaccine at hamilton.ca/RSV.

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness this season. We encourage everyone, especially those in high-risk groups, to get both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. It is safe to receive both the COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time and offers enhanced protection as we face the combined impact of these respiratory viruses”, said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health.

Hamilton Public Health Services continues to urge Hamiltonians to take a multi-layered approach to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses. By combining key preventive measures, residents can help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and protect the community - particularly those most vulnerable, such as seniors, young children, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant individuals:

Flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone over six months of age as of October 28, 2024. Some adults 60 years and older are also eligible for RSV vaccines. It is both safe and recommended to receive these respiratory vaccines at the same time. Stay home when sick: If you feel unwell and are experiencing symptoms such as new or increased coughing, fever, or fatigue, stay home to prevent spreading illness. Monitor your symptoms closely and seek medical care, if necessary, especially if you’re in a high-risk group.

If you feel unwell and are experiencing symptoms such as new or increased coughing, fever, or fatigue, stay home to prevent spreading illness. Monitor your symptoms closely and seek medical care, if necessary, especially if you’re in a high-risk group. Practice good hygiene and respiratory etiquette: Wash your hands often with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and dispose of used tissues immediately.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and dispose of used tissues immediately. Masking: Consider wearing a tight-fitting, well-constructed mask in indoor public spaces, especially if you’re at higher risk of severe illness. Visitors and patients should follow any requirements for masking in hospitals, long-term care homes, and other health care spaces.

Consider wearing a tight-fitting, well-constructed mask in indoor public spaces, especially if you’re at higher risk of severe illness. Visitors and patients should follow any requirements for masking in hospitals, long-term care homes, and other health care spaces. Access healthcare resources: High risk individuals who are eligible for antiviral treatment for COVID-19 or influenza are encouraged to speak to their healthcare provider to access testing, and to discuss antiviral treatment options.

Mayor Andrea Horwath said, “Hamiltonians have always risen to the occasion when it comes to protecting our city. By following public health guidance—getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, wearing masks in crowded spaces, and staying home when sick—we can work together to limit the spread of these illnesses and protect our most vulnerable residents.”

