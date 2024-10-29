PFAS No More: Invicta Water’s Haw River Study Achieves Non-Detectable Levels

Invicta Water

Invicta Water's project in North Carolina is successful in eliminating EPA regulated PFAS compounds in a sustainable and cost-effective process.

Our process resulted in undetectable levels in all of the PFAS compounds that were present in the water, that will be regulated by the EPA” — Jason Taylor - COO Invicta Water

PITTSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invicta Water today announced a significant result for removing and destroying PFAS compounds from drinking water. A pilot project at a municipal Drinking Water plant located on the Haw River in North Carolina, has demonstrated Invicta Water’s system’s ability to effectively eliminate all EPA-regulated PFAS compounds from the municipal Drinking Water’s source.Invicta Water’s innovative and low-cost solution packages existing processes that are enhanced with new technologies into a single, highly efficient, cost effective, and easily deployed system. By not only removing the PFAS from the water, but also destroying it, this solution eliminates the need to manage additional hazardous waste streams common with other solutions and prevents their re-entry into the environment, providing a long-term solution to PFAS contamination."We are thrilled to share these groundbreaking results that were verified by an independent industrial laboratory, certified to provide PFAS analysis," said Jason Taylor, COO at Invicta Water. "Our process resulted in undetectable levels in all of the PFAS compounds that were present in the water, that will be regulated by the EPA”.The successful results of Invicta Water’s technology align with the growing global concern over PFAS contamination. These compounds have been linked to various health issues, including cancer, liver damage, and reproductive problems. By offering a reliable and effective method for PFAS removal and destruction, Invicta Water is making a significant contribution to protecting public health and ensuring access to clean drinking water.“This is just the first step in proving our technology in real-world high-volume applications,” said Steve Wilcenski, CEO at Invicta Water. “We are eager to announce results from additional implementations. PFAS contamination poses a serious threat to public health and the environment. Our technology offers an economical, scientifically viable and sustainable solution to this pressing issue.”ABOUT INVICTA WATER:Invicta Water is committed to expanding the availability of its technology and working with municipalities, water utilities, and other stakeholders to address PFAS contamination on a broader scale.About Invicta Water: Invicta Water revolutionizes water purification through advanced materials science, ensuring clean and safe water for all. Our mission is to eradicate harmful chemicals from all water sources by harnessing the power of materials science. We believe every person deserves access to clean water, and we are committed to making this a reality.

