Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,175 in the last 365 days.

GOVERNOR NEWSOM ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO EXPAND CALIFORNIA FILM COMMISSION’S TAX CREDIT PROGRAM FOR FILM AND TV PRODUCTION

​HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (Oct. 27, 2024) – Governor Gavin Newsom today proposed expanding California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program from the current $330 million annual allocation to $750 million annually. The massive increase to the program, which is administered by the California Film Commission (CFC), would allow California to outpace other states offering tax credits, luring more entertainment industry projects back to the Golden State.

“California is the entertainment capital of the world, rooted in decades of creativity, innovation and unparalleled talent,” Governor Newsom said. “Expanding this program will help keep production here at home, generate thousands of good paying jobs, and strengthen the vital link between our communities and the state’s iconic film and TV industry.”

“California needs to keep pace with competing states and nations in providing aggressive tax incentives,” said Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission. “The Governor’s bold plan will accelerate these efforts and assure California remains the production center of the entertainment industry.”

The economic value of increased production pays dividends on many fronts:

  • study of the tax credit program found that, for every tax credit dollar approved, it generated and created at least $24.40 in output, $16.14 in GDP, $8.60 in wages, and $1.07 in initial state and local tax revenue resulting from production in the state.
  • Since its inception in 2009, California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated over $26 billion in economic activity and supported more than 197,000 cast and crew jobs across the state.

According to Bell, the program has been oversubscribed year after year, with more productions applying than can be accommodated under the current budget cap. The results have been tangible. In recent years, projects unable to secure California’s tax credits moved to other locations. That migration caused significant economic losses, with an estimated 71% of rejected projects subsequently filming out-of-state. Many other projects chose not to apply due to the limited funding, suggesting that total runaway production losses are likely much higher.

For example, between 2020 and 2024, data shows California lost an estimated $1.6 billion in production spending due to limited tax credit funding, directly impacting state jobs and local economies.

Despite these challenges, the CFC has enjoyed some major recent wins through the tax credit program, including:

 

In 2023, Governor Newsom signed a five-year extension of the program, including new workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Pilot Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program. Furthermore, tax credits will become refundable for the first time since the program’s inception in 2009, beginning with the 2025-26 fiscal year, with Program 4.0 set to commence on July 1, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GOVERNOR NEWSOM ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO EXPAND CALIFORNIA FILM COMMISSION’S TAX CREDIT PROGRAM FOR FILM AND TV PRODUCTION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more