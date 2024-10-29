Missouri Nonprofit Completes $40,000 Emergency Preparedness Grant Project

The nonprofit distributed customized emergency preparedness kits containing vital resources.

Child Care Aware of America empowered local nonprofit to strengthen disaster relief response by licensed family child care providers across Missouri.

CCAMO remains dedicated to empowering child care providers with the tools and knowledge necessary to respond effectively to emergencies and ensure the safety and well-being of children in their care.” — Chiala Watkins-Reed

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently announced the successful completion of its inaugural “Show Me MO Emergency Prep, Response, and Recovery” project funded with a $40,000 grant from Child Care Aware of America . CCAMO’s yearlong project was designed to enhance the knowledge, expertise, and readiness of licensed family child care providers and centers across Missouri when responding to, as well as recovering from, disaster and emergency incidents.A total of 39 licensed and licensed-exempt statewide child care providers participated in the project’s peer-to-peer networking sessions, impacting more than 850 children by providing essential emergency preparedness training . Topics covered during the sessions included critical scenarios such as tornadoes, earthquakes, floods, ice storms, intruder alerts, and accidental poisonings. Each provider received comprehensive action plans tailored to integrate the knowledge gained into their current practices.CCAMO distributed customized emergency preparedness kits containing vital resources. These kits included weather radios, kid-sized helmets for protection against falling debris, portable and waterproof document containers, first aid kits, carbon monoxide detectors, pipe wrenches for utility shut-off, furniture anchors for earthquake safety, CPR kits, and more. Participants also received book bundles designed to educate children on preparedness topics related to weather events and managing emotions during emergencies.CCAMO Chief of Workforce Development Chiala Watkins-Reed and Community Impact Coordinator Katelyn Mayer facilitated the four virtual training sessions along with peer ambassadors Karen Adams from St. Louis, Angela Hanson from Springfield, and Angela Pegelow from mid-Missouri.“This project demonstrates our agency’s commitment to improving emergency preparedness in child care settings across Missouri,” said Watkins-Reed. “CCAMO remains dedicated to empowering child care providers with the tools and knowledge necessary to respond effectively to emergencies and ensure the safety and well-being of children in their care.”Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options.

