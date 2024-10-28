Western Cape Mobility launches Road Safety Project for Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired, 29 Oct

Submit Release
Sod-Turning to Launch Road Safety Project for Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired  

On 29 October 2024, the Western Cape Government will hold a ceremonial sod-turning to launch a road safety enhancement project for Worcester's Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired. 

This project, managed by the Cape Winelands District Municipality, is funded by the Western Cape Mobility Department and aims to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for the school’s learners.

The Mobility Department's commitment to this project stems from the school’s victory at the Special Needs category of the 2019 Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) national road safety debate competition. 

To celebrate this achievement, the Department pledged its support to enhance safety measures around the school’s premises. 

The project will include constructing three raised intersections, two upgraded pedestrian crossings, and improvements to an additional crossing.

Date: 29 October 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Pioneer School Music Auditorium, 11 Porter Street, Worcester

Media enquiries:

Hugo Geldenhuys
Spokesperson for Minister Isaac Sileku
E-mail:Hugo.Geldenhuys@westerncape.gov.za 
Cell: 082 659 1058 

Muneera Allie
Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication
E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 083 755 3213
 

