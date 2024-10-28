Minister Siviwe Gwarube attends G20 in Fortaleza, Brazil

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has this morning departed for Fortaleza, Brazil, where she will participate in the G20 Education Working Group.

During this important geo-political event, Minister Gwarube will officially take over the presidency of the G20 Working Group on Education jointly with Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane. This is a crucial platform for global collaboration and progress in the education sector. Assuming leadership of the G20 Working Group on Education will provide South Africa a unique opportunity to shape and influence education policies that align with the needs and aspirations of developing countries. Minister Gwarube's leadership is expected to bring a renewed focus on equitable access to quality education, ensuring that South Africa’s voice is heard on the global stage.

While in Brazil, Minister Gwarube will also participate in the UNESCO Global Education Meeting, where will share South Africa’s achievements and challenges, and advocate for inclusive and innovative education solutions. Minister Gwarube’s schedule includes several bilateral meetings with influential global education leaders: she will meet with the Education Minister of Singapore, the UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, the Head of Education at the OECD, and the Minister of Education of Saudi Arabia. Additionally, she will have a working lunch with Brazil’s Minister of Education to strengthen the educational partnership between South Africa and Brazil.

Through these engagements, Minister Gwarube will strengthen bilateral, multilateral, and cross-sectoral collaborations to advance education globally, with a special focus on developing nations. As the world rapidly adapts to breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, Large Language Models, and Robotics, the Minister is committed to ensuring that South Africa’s education system is equipped to navigate these transformations.

Minister Gwarube's participation in the G20 and UNESCO forums underscores South Africa’s commitment to future-proofing its education system and fostering a generation that is ready to meet the demands of a technology-driven world.

