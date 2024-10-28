North West Legislature meets with COGHSTA departments and entity over 2023/24 Annual Performance Reports, 29 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Kgalalelo Makgokgowa will hold oversight meetings with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Department of Human Settlements and North West Housing Cooperation over the 2023/24 Annual Performance Reports.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time : 10h00 – 12h00 Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Department of Human Settlements and North West Housing Cooperation

Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact Mr. Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.