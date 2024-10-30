Inclusive Capital Collective Sponsors ICX Session at SOCAP, Connecting FundManagers & Funders for Spring 2025 Deployment

The ICC sponsors the ICX session at SOCAP 2024, connecting fund managers and funders to support transformative projects for historically underserved communities

SAN FRANCSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inclusive Capital Collective (ICC), a leader in combating racism through equitable access to capital, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Inclusive Capital Exchange (ICX) session at SOCAP 2024. This distinctive event offers an invaluable opportunity for impact-focused fund managers to introduce their projects to funders who are ready to commit resources by spring 2025, setting the stage for transformative investments.This ICX-hosted session is designed to catalyze impactful connections, where fund managers present opportunities aligned with funders’ commitment to drive change through capital deployment. By sponsoring this event, ICC strengthens its commitment to dismantling financial barriers and fostering genuine partnerships that support social impact and resilience within communities historically harmed by traditional financing systems.“Supporting the ICX session at SOCAP allows the ICC to champion pathways for capital flow that are both inclusive and intentional,” said Rob McClinton, ICC Governing Committee Chair. “Through ICX, we’re fostering a space where fund managers and committed funders can connect on projects that are set to make a measurable impact by early next year.”Allegra Stennett, Managing Partner at New Majority Capital & founding member of ICX stated, “The Inclusive Capital Collective plays a crucial role in funding initiatives like this one. Their support enables us to create meaningful connections between fund managers and funders and move beyond mere conference conversations to capital flows.At SOCAP, this ICX session will bring together funders and fund managers in a setting aimed at advancing investments into community-centered initiatives. Attendees will have the chance to explore and align on initiatives that reinforce ICC’s core mission of reshaping capital access and supporting BIPOC communities.For more information about the Inclusive Capital Collective, please visit www.inclusive-capital.us About Inclusive Capital CollectiveThe Inclusive Capital Collective (ICC) is a network of community wealth builders dedicated to centering BIPOC liberation through innovative financing solutions to build a more inclusive financial future. Members are innovators who disrupt the current unjust financial system by exploring more inclusive and holistic forms of capital and ownership. Through regranting opportunities, fostering partnerships, and advocating for inclusive capital systems, ICC works to serve and empower communities most harmed by traditional financial systems.

