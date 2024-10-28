When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Atwater’s of Baltimore, MD, is recalling its clam shell packages of spider web tarts sold 10/19/24 and 10/20/24 because they contain undeclared almond flour. People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled spider web tarts were distributed on 10/19/24 and 10/20/24 at the following farmers markets located in the MD/DC/VA area: Arlington Courthouse, Falls Church, H Street, Mount Pleasant, Silver Spring, Dupont Circle, Greenbelt, and Westover. The product was in a clear clam shell plastic package marked with a green Atwater’s “Spider Web Tart” label on top and a Julian date of 292 labeled on the bottom.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem and none were sold in retail stores.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the almond containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds, see below for photos of both the product and packaging in question. Subsequent investigation indicated the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and labeling processes.

Consumers who purchased spider web tarts on 10/19/24 and 10/20/24 at any of the listed farmers markets are urged to call or email Atwater’s directly to return the product and initiate a refund. Consumers may call Atwater’s Mon-Fri from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST at 410-644- 3435 or email us at info@atwatersfood.com.