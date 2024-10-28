'Destined for Glory: Embracing Transformation in the End Times' Presented by Atticus Publishing

“A Call for Christians to Rise Above Complacency and Step into God’s Purpose”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In " Destined for Glory - The Race To Receive The Crown ," Dedo Suwanda delivers an urgent message to Christians who have stagnated in their spiritual journey, even after decades of faith. This book, proudly presented by Atticus Publishing, challenges believers to rise above complacency and embrace the transformative power that God intended for His people. Suwanda draws parallels between the Christian journey and running a marathon, highlighting the endurance, discipline, and sacrifices required for true spiritual growth.Suwanda, an entrepreneur and engineering consultant specializing in "Green" technologies, brings his systematic thinking to his spiritual reflections. Educated at Karlsruhe University in Germany and the University of Toronto, where he earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Suwanda applies his analytical skills to connect the small dots of faith, revealing profound insights about God’s purpose for humanity, especially during the End Times. Having encountered Christ 25 years ago, his journey from a career focused on science and entrepreneurship to teaching and ministering the word of God is a testament to his dedication to spiritual growth and transformation.In 2024, Suwanda shifted his focus from entrepreneurship to a teaching ministry, writing books and conducting classes on Life and Career Development, Marketplace Ministry, Biblical Finances, and the Role of Science and Technology in Christianity. His mission is clear: to help Christians bridge the gap between the promises of God and the reality of their lives."Destined for Glory" explains the transformation that Christians are called to undergo—to be shaped into the image of God, adorned with His character, wisdom, power, and authority. This transformation, likened to a marathon, is not easy and involves challenges, discipline, and suffering. However, the reward is immeasurable, both in this life and for eternity.The book emphasizes the significance of the times we are living in. Suwanda notes that the world is accelerating towards the fulfillment of prophecies written thousands of years ago, including the concept of the Great Wealth Transfer—from the unrighteous to the righteous—to finance the Great Harvest, when many will turn to God. Suwanda encourages believers to understand their roles during this pivotal period, emphasizing that supernatural provision will be given to fulfill their purpose.Drawing from his years of Bible study, teaching, and mentoring through Marketplace Ministry, Suwanda addresses the struggles faced by Christians who either do not recognize God's plan for their lives or have given up due to daily burdens. He outlines three types of struggling Christians: those uninterested in God’s purpose, those who doubt God has a meaningful plan, and those who have tried but given up under the weight of everyday struggles. Through this book, he provides a step-by-step guide to motivate and empower these believers to embrace their God-given potential.The primary message of the book is that when God created men and women in His image, He intended for them to have dominion over His creation. Although humanity fell due to sin, God provided redemption, intending to restore them to an even greater glory. Suwanda urges his readers to recognize the greatness God has placed within them and to pursue that future glory. He emphasizes that nothing is impossible with God—if only believers know, understand, and trust the truth of His word.This book is not just a call for personal transformation but also an invitation to join in God's grand plan for the End Times. It encourages Christians to step out of spiritual stagnation and into the fullness of authority, power, and glory that God intended for them. With clear guidance, Suwanda makes the journey toward transformation accessible, offering hope and encouragement for those seeking a deeper, more meaningful walk with God.He further discusses these themes in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the full interview, please see the embedded video below."Destined for Glory - The Race To Receive The Crown" is a powerful tool for any believer seeking to understand God’s grand plan and their role in it. With a second book already planned for release later in 2024, Suwanda’s voice is timely and crucial for Christians navigating the challenges and opportunities of these significant times. The book is already available for purchase.

