Understanding the Nuances of AI Data Center Site Selection

Bryce Custer, Principal, Ohio River Corridor

There Are a Thousand Questions

Creative solutions can bring brownfield or underutilized sites back to life. Our clients are looking at all aspects of the site. ” — Bryce Custer, Principal, Ohio River Corridor.

PENN VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Successful AI Data Center Site Selection requires more than land and a big power line,” said Bryce Custer, Principal, Ohio River Corridor.

The adage “Location, Location, Location” rings true for all aspects of site selection. As the need for additional computing power and data centers heats up, you will need to understand the fundamental location characteristics for a successful project. The answers to these questions will be addressed at the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture VI on November 7, 2024 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh.

“Questions abound in the hyperscale AI Data Center development,” stated Tom Gellrich, President & CEO, H2-CCS Network. He further added, “Our AI Data Center panel will be able to provide insight into the challenges.

What design will the data center be? What are the power requirements now and in the future? What type of data center will you require? Colocation, Enterprise, or power hungry Hyperscale?

Many will say “my site has plenty of power, see that tower?” does it really? Is there sufficient capacity to power your center? How long will it take to provide the required power to your site? What type of power would your clients prefer to use? Renewable? Non-renewable with migration path?

What type of guarantee does this location have for uninterrupted power? Are you at the mercy of other critical users who will be prioritized during peak demand? Many data center developers are exploring “Power Islands”, have you considered this as part of your development plans?

That is just power, what about water for cooling? Taxes? Incentives from Local, State and Federal sources?

“It’s a complicated puzzle. Sites can combine with nearby properties – often not on the market. Creative solutions can bring brownfield or underutilized sites back to life. Our clients are looking at all aspects of the site. AI Data Panel address these questions as well as our attendees questions. We look forward to having in-depth discussions, “added Bryce Custer.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.