Vertech Opens First Global Office in Pune, India

Control Systems Integrator Celebrates its First International Office Beyond North America

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertech , a leading control systems integrator, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first global office in Pune, India. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Vertech's strategic growth, enabling the company to better serve its clients worldwide."I'm very excited to announce the opening of our office in Pune, Maharashtra, India!" said Vertech's President, Titus Crabb. "Since the beginning, my vision for Vertech has been to build a world-class industrial automation company, and after twenty years, the time has come to expand beyond North America. This new venture greatly enhances our ability to support our expanding global client base, and it also provides us access to the amazing pool of talented engineers and programmers in Pune."India is home to 1/6th of the world's population (1.4 billion people) and is on the cusp of an industrial revolution thanks to its educated workforce and emphasis on engineering and technology. The city of Pune, known for higher education, IT and manufacturing, is often called the Oxford of the East. With Pune's long-established status as a global technology hub, Vertech is poised to leverage local expertise to support its mission of elevating human well-being through automation.Managing Director Sudeep Somwanshi is leading the major effort to get the office up and running. After successfully launching and managing the office in Austin (TX) for 3 years, he's moved across the ocean to open Vertech Pune. Crabb is grateful to have Somwanshi at the helm. "I am fortunate to have Sudeep, a 7-year Vertech veteran, to lead this new team, and I'm excited to see the new opportunities and relationships that will develop in India and beyond under his leadership," said Crabb.Sudeep Somwanshi also expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: "I was born and raised in Pune and lived here until I turned 24. Opening an office in Pune is not just an exciting career opportunity for me; it's a chance to reconnect with the family and friends I grew up with. I've been with Vertech for the last seven years, and I'm confident that India has so much to offer that perfectly aligns with Vertech's mission and vision. India's growth in recent years not only expands our capabilities but will open new markets to serve. I'm incredibly grateful to Titus for trusting me with this role that brings Vertech onto the global stage."The new office also provides a central collaboration hub for the engineers on our team who have been working remotely for the past few years in India. Somwanshi said, "I just want to take a moment to say how much I appreciate everyone on the team. Many of them are new to Vertech, but their dedication, creativity, and hard work are what make us successful. As a new team, I'm especially grateful for the way they support and help each other grow. It's our shared effort and commitment that keeps us moving forward and achieving great things together."Establishing the Pune office signifies Vertech's commitment to fostering an inclusive team of smart, good-hearted people while continually pushing the boundaries of innovation in industrial automation worldwide.About VertechAt Vertech, we believe there's a human way to do industrial automation. Yes, we design bulletproof MES, SCADA, OT, and controls solutions that are a joy to use. But we're also your long-term ally. Whether you're a client or on our team, we're here to help you succeed. Learn more about us at vertech.com

