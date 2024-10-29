Legendary Rock Band Paisty Jenny Deliver Message of Unity to Voters Pre-Election

Paisty Jenny, American Rock band Paisty Jenny, American Rock band, scene from "Jesus and Guns" music video James Lane, American actor "Jesus and Guns" - Paisty Jenny, album cover art Paisty Jenny - American Rock band logo

Legendary Rock Band Paisty Jenny Drop New Single and Music Video to Deliver an Encouraging Message of Unity to Voters Throughout the Country Pre-Election

Our nation needs to come together and cherish our right to vote and freedom as one.” — - Paisty Jenny, American Rock band

NM, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the upcoming election seemingly polarizes the country, music veterans Paisty Jenny release a new single and music video to deliver an encouraging message of unity for voters across the country. American rock band Paisty Jenny has released a new single and music video titled "Jesus and Guns" to urge all Americans, regardless of party affiliation, to cherish our right to vote and shared freedoms, and to come together in unity as a civilized, modern, and moral nation.

"The "Jesus and Guns" music visual was created to show a sense of unity and to shed light on how fragile our freedoms and celebrated democracy are. One wrong move in our history could have affected how we live today, and the precious freedoms that we share. We wanted to illustrate the band going back in time and correcting a wrong before it happened. By showcasing how one wrong move could have changed history, we can look at current events and better understand that we are making decisions today that may not be able to be reversed. Our nation needs to come together and cherish our right to vote and freedom as one." - Paisty Jenny

The concept of the music video was the brainchild of Curtis McKinney, founder of Cranked Up Records. McKinney explained, "Initially the idea was to have the band travel to multiple events in the past and correct anything that could have led the country down a dark path. We enlisted actor James Lane who has appeared in over 30 productions including 'The Lone Ranger', 'A Million Ways to Die in the West', and 'Breaking Bad', among many others. After consulting with James, we changed the narrative to only include one Civil War scene in which a Confederate Soldier was about to change the course of the war if not stopped. The band plays a modern “CIA” type of organization who are sent back in time to put a halt to him, and by doing so, to keep America free."

Deep, rich guitar tones and big hooks are what drive the PAISTY JENNY vibe - a dirty rock band with something to say. Velvet Revolver and Seether are familiar comparisons, with the roots of Motley Crue and GNR. Over the last two decades, the band has notably shared stages with such legends as My Darkest Days, Buckcherry, Kid Rock, Like a Storm, Otherwise, Saving Abel, Cavo, Tesla, Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, and Drowning Pool. Multiple career performances with Bret Michaels, Vince Neil, Jackyl, LA Guns, Firehouse, Slaughter, Lita Ford and Skid Row, prove PAISTY JENNY as an established, high-energy, adrenalin-filled rock show.

Paisty Jenny was signed by Cranked Up Records in 2024, which has announced a Global Distribution Partnership with TLG/ Virgin Music Group to amplify their reach. Cranked Up Records has a solid roster of rock, country, and genre bending artists and a commited mission to elevate the unique voices in music. With Cranked Up Records and TLG/ Virgin Music Group behind them, Paisty Jenny will soon be releasing their new album titled “Jesus and Guns” worldwide.

Ahead of the exciting new music video drop, Cranked Up Records has released the official "Jesus and Guns Rock-U-Mentary" where founder Curtis McKinney interviews the members of Paisty Jenny (Gregg Lee - Vocals and Guitars, Stan Liberty - Lead Guitar, Gabe Mathews - Bass and Cody Heinke - Drums, as well as celebrated actor James E. Lane about the new visual. The 'Rock-U-Mentary' not only delivers a deep dive into production, but highlights the shared values of the country and the pivotal meaning behind the song and music video.

With a new album coming and much more loaded on deck, stay up on the latest music and news with Paisty Jenny on social media platforms: Instagram: www.instagram.com/crankeduprecords, Twitter/X: www.x.com/crankeduprecords, Facebook/ Meta: www.facebook.com/paistyjenny,

www.facebook.com/crankeduprecords, and at www.paistyjenny.com,

www.crankeduprecords.com.

Paisty Jenny - Jesus & Guns (Official Music Video )

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.