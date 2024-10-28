RegEd Advances its Market-Leading Compliance and Registration Management Solutions to Ensure the Industry’s Seamless Transition to FINRA’s New API Platform

The enhancements come as the result of more than a year of direct collaboration with FINRA to secure readiness for the change while delivering additional efficiencies across the rep compliance lifecycle

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance and RegTech solutions for the financial services industry, today announced significant enhancements to its industry-leading suite of compliance and registration management solutions. These advancements will enable firms to transition without disruption to FINRA’s new API platform ahead of the sunset of its Web EFT application on April 30, 2025, while realizing additional efficiency and effectiveness across a range of critical rep compliance processes.

As FINRA’s largest customer and the highest volume filer on Web EFT, RegEd has partnered directly with FINRA to develop an innovative and robust technology solution in preparation for the change. The enhanced solutions will integrate directly with FINRA’s API platform and deliver significant value to RegEd’s more than 550 securities clients, who represent a majority of registered representatives in the financial services industry. As the most widely adopted compliance and registration management solution provider, trusted by an unparalleled client base of leading firms, RegEd will again set the course for the industry at large with this latest innovation.

“RegEd’s commitment to innovation and client success over more than 20 years is exemplified by our proactive approach to regulatory and industry changes like FINRA’s API transition,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO of RegEd. “The enhancements to our platform ensure that our clients can navigate this change smoothly, efficiently and with the utmost confidence in our ability to guide them through uncertainty.”

Real-time and near real-time FINRA processing on the RegEd platform represents a major step forward in compliance and registration management, ensuring that firms can maintain compliance with the latest regulatory requirements while further optimizing operational efficiency.

“These advancements will result in near immediate FINRA data processing, which will deliver substantial additional value across RegEd’s suite of solutions, the breadth of which is unmatched in our industry” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer of RegEd. “This will drive new levels of efficiency in Xchange Registration Management, Outside Business Activities, FINRA Registration Profiles, Annual Renewals, and several other RegEd modules, to amplify the return on investment for our clients in the securities business.”

For more information about RegEd and its enhanced compliance and registration management solutions, please visit www.RegEd.com.





