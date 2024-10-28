SoWa Winter Festival 2024 - New England’s Largest Indoor Holiday Marketplace - Now Open 7 Days a Week

9th Annual SoWa Winter Festival

Open 11/29 - 12/22 with over 100 small business vendors, food and refreshments

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleasePhoto file courtesy of SoWa Winter Festival Contact:Alicia Gordon, alicia@gordonlowerpr.comAnne Lower, anne@gordonlowerpr.comBoston, MA — The 9th Annual SoWa Winter Festival, New England’s largest indoor holiday marketplace at the SoWa Power Station, will be open 7 days a week for 2024. The SoWa Winter Festival is a low-cost, family-friendly, accessible indoor holiday market in the heart of Boston, featuring over 100 of the region’s best makers, artists, designers, specialty food & beverage vendors, craft workshops, holiday lounge, photo opportunities, the SoWa Winter Food Truck Village and on-site parking.“In 2016, we created the SoWa Winter Festival to share the magic of the holidays while giving opportunities to small businesses from Boston and New England. Over the years, this signature event has attracted over 1 million visitors - from locals to tourists - and has been home to over 500 unique small businesses. In 2024, we made the decision to open 7 days a week, giving visitors a greater opportunity to make the SoWa Winter Festival a part of their own holiday tradition,” says Mario Nicosia, Founder, SoWa BostonShoppers will find a wide array of unique items including art, crafts, apparel & accessories, jewelry, home decor, gourmet foods and holiday gifts from small businesses - 22% new to the festival, 95% local to New England and 75% people of color (BIPOC) and/or female-owned.New & Returning Vendor Highlights:- Torre di Gamberaia, superior category extra virgin olive oil from Florence, Italy (Returning)- Springdale Farm Creamery, artisan cheeses, cured meats from 4th generation Maine dairy (New)- Olde Haven Farm, preserves, seasonal goods, preorders for holiday roasts (New)- The Chocolate Pan, hand-crafted truffles, chocolate covered cranberries, almonds, espresso beans from Maine (New)- Dulse and Rugosa, artisan soap and skincare (New)- Live the French Way, contemporary European home décor, linens (New)- Paul Landry Co, New England-inspired winter apparel (New)- Rachel Walters Collection, stylish womenswear (Returning)- Julo Pottery, ceramics, clay creations (Returning)- Studio Reta, botanical-inspired stationery, originals prints, framed art (New)- Smittens, handmade mittens, cashmere scarves (Returning)- Simply Chickie, organic cotton children's clothing from New England (New)- AllieCaps, handknit beanies, hand-sewn trucker hats inspired by the outdoors (Returning)- Beadorable, handmade jewelry (New)- Artschatz, paper star lights, glowing snowflakes, festive art (New)- The Drift Collective, sustainable clothing from Portsmouth, NH (New)- Lilly’s Bone to Pick, handmade pet accessories (Returning)New & Returning Activities:- SoWa Holiday Workshops on the Mezzanine, select Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will feature hands-on crafting experiences (cost: free - $65), including ornament & wreath making, candle making, gemstone jewelry and printmaking. Visit www.sowaboston.com for details and to register (New)- Saturday, November 30th from 1-3pm, WMJX Radio’s Kendra and the Street Team will be on site with holiday music, games and prizes (New)- Holiday Photo Ops on the Mezzanine (Returning)- Friday, December 6th, from 5-9pm, First Friday, an evening of art galleries and open studios on Thayer Street adjacent to the Festival (Returning)- D’s Keys, Boston’s dueling pianists, will perform Thursdays - Sundays. (Returning)- Live music weekdays and holiday caroling on weekends (Returning)- Weekend Food Truck Village at 500 Harrison Avenue featuring: Mozilla’s Asian Street Food, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Bon Me, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, Zaaki’s Mediterranean, Paisani, Wanderlust Global, Mi Corazon Taqueria, North East of the Border and Gogi on the Block Korean (Returning)- Thayer Street galleries, shops and artist studios holiday caroling on select weekends (Returning)- SoWa Health + Wellness, 560 Harrison Avenue, visit www.sowahealthandwellness.com for details on their Holiday Fun Run and free day pass (New)New and Returning Food + Beverage Highlights:- Holiday Lounge on the Mezzanine, cocktails, mocktails (Returning)- Matilda Empanadas, including vegan, vegetable options (Returning)- Crepe Shop, sweet and savory French crepes (Returning)- Samosa Man, including vegan, vegetarian options (New)- Springdale Farm Creamery and State of Maine Cheese Company, grab and go charcuterie boxes (New)- Sweetness and Honey Bakery, French macarons, gourmet pop tarts, specialty cake slices (New)- Blackbird Doughnuts, artisanal doughnuts (Returning)- Batter + Bloom, cupcakes and more (Returning)- Kohi Coffee, seasonal beverages, pastries, pretzels (New)- The Fat Cactus, hot chocolate (Returning)- Native Colombian Coffee, specialty coffees (New)- The Half Cookie, cookies, holiday gift boxes (Returning)Hours of Operation:Opening Day – Friday, November 29th: 10AM – 8PMClosing Day, Sunday, December 22nd 10AM - 7PMMonday – Thursday: 4PM – 8PMFriday: 4PM – 9PMSaturday: 10AM – 9PMSunday: 10AM – 7PMAddress: 550 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MAT Stops: Orange Line/Tufts Medical Center or Red Line/BroadwayAdmission: $10 per person, cash, credit card, Apple PayParking: $10, cash only at 500 & 540 Harrison Ave. lots, and 274, 324 & 365 Albany St. lotsMario Nicosia/GTI Properties/SoWa - Celebrating 50 Years - Live, Work, ExploreGTI Properties, founded by Mario Nicosia 50 years ago, has pioneered the SoWa neighborhood of Boston. Having coined the name SoWa for South of Washington Street, Nicosia’s five-decade effort has resulted in the thriving Boston neighborhood he envisioned from the start. The GTI Properties portfolio includes the restored, award-winning SoWa Power Station, home to the SoWa Winter Festival and countless premiere events, the extensive holdings of the SoWa Art + Design District, the largest of its kind in New England and a host of neighboring retail, restaurant and residential properties and, most recently, the 2023 addition of the state-of-the-art SoWa Health + Wellness fitness facility. These holdings, known collectively as SoWa Centre, are enlivened by GTI neighborhood initiatives including SoWa Winter Festival, SoWa Open Market, First Fridays/SoWa Design District and SoWa Design Day. Mario traces all of it back to the painstaking process of seeding and watering a forgotten area of Boston, a life-long cultivation which has yielded the vibrant SoWa of today.###

