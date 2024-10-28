Governor Justice announces Senator Shelley Moore Capito to receive inaugural “West Virginia Women in Energy” award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Office of Energy announced today that United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito will be honored with the first annual “West Virginia Women in Energy ‘Woman of the Year’” award at the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit.

“Senator Capito has been a tireless advocate for West Virginia’s energy industry, and her leadership has made a huge impact not only on our state but on the entire country,” said Governor Justice. “Her commitment to making our country energy independent while empowering women in the industry is truly remarkable. It’s only fitting that she’s the first recipient of this prestigious award. I couldn’t be prouder to see her recognized for the incredible work she’s done to ensure that West Virginia remains a powerhouse in the energy sector, and I know she’ll continue to lead the way for future generations.”

“I’m honored to receive this award, and express my sincere appreciation to the West Virginia Office of Energy for recognizing me and my contributions to this vital industry,” said Senator Capito. “Energy is something that is synonymous with the very name of our state. For generations, our state’s resources and our diligent, tireless workforce have kept the lights on, powered American industrial strength, and kept our country moving forward. I have made it a central aspect of my career to support that storied tradition, while also supporting new and innovative ways to ensure West Virginia will lead American energy production well into the future. We must continue to generate the reliable power that our nation needs, and you can be certain that I will always be an advocate to expand that capacity in our state and support the men and women who make that possible.”

Capito has been a longstanding advocate for West Virginia’s energy resources, championing policies that promote innovation, sustainability and economic growth. Her leadership in Congress has helped advance important legislation aimed at enhancing energy infrastructure and supporting the state’s mission to provide reliable energy sources to all West Virginia residents. As a trailblazer in a predominantly male field, she has consistently worked to empower women and encourage their involvement in the workforce.

“Senator Capito’s commitment to our energy sector and her efforts to inspire the next generation of female leaders make her the perfect recipient of this award,” said Nicholas Preservati, director of the Office of Energy. “We are excited to honor her and look forward to her insights during the Summit.”

The “West Virginia Women in Energy ‘Woman of the Year’” award will be presented during the opening remarks on the second day of the annual conference, directly after the first annual “Women in Energy” breakfast roundtable.

The Governor’s Energy Summit is being held on October 29-30, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. It gathers leaders from across the energy sector to discuss challenges and opportunities in West Virginia’s energy landscape and presents an opportunity for attendees to learn from expert presentations and engage in networking opportunities.

To view the full agenda or to register for the event, visit the Energy Summit page on the West Virginia Office of Energy’s website.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. Please RSVP to Chelsea Morrison at chelsea.t.morrison@wv.gov.

About the West Virginia Office of Energy

The West Virginia Office of Energy is responsible for the formulation and implementation of fossil, renewable and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy resource development opportunities and provide energy services to businesses, communities and homeowners in West Virginia.