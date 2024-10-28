Registration closing soon for the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Energy (WVOE) announced today that the registration deadline is approaching for the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. The event will take place on October 29-30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, bringing industry leaders, policymakers and innovators together to explore the future of energy in West Virginia.

This year’s summit will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including experts in fossil fuels, renewable energy and technological innovation. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, networking opportunities and the latest updates on energy initiatives shaping the state.

“We are thrilled to present an incredible roster of speakers who are at the forefront of the energy sector,” says Nicholas Preservati, director of the Office of Energy. “Their insights and experiences will inspire and inform our discussions, helping to shape the future of energy in West Virginia.”

Registration for the event closes on October 28 at 3:00 PM. For more details or to register, visit the Energy Summit page on the West Virginia Office of Energy’s website.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. Please RSVP to Chelsea Morrison at chelsea.t.morrison@wv.gov.

About the West Virginia Office of Energy

The West Virginia Office of Energy is responsible for the formulation and implementation of fossil, renewable and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy resource development opportunities and provide energy services to businesses, communities and homeowners in West Virginia.