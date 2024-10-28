EV Soriano V1R is the point of reference for sport bikes dedicated to younger riders, a focus of content and style, ready for the best performance on the road. Soriano Motori is an innovative lifestyle company. The Soriano duo-flex engine is sure to revolutionize the motorcycle industry and will be available for purchase in the near future. Symbol of Soriano’s Tigre sport DNA, this model has been profoundly revamped to celebrate 80 years of historical success born in royalty. EV Soriano V1 GARA is still the point of reference for sport bikes dedicated to younger riders, a focus of content an Today you can buy what you really want. Go ahead and make your own motorcycle.

Soriano chooses its primary italian builder in Lombardy and things now look very stronger than ever.

I think that's where the future is going to go, but it's only going to go there if the big car companies make risky decisions to do electric vehicles.” — Elon MUSK

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori and Vent Moto Announce Exciting Global Collaboration in Lombardy, Italy

Lombardy, Italy – Soriano Motori, the innovative manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Vent Moto, a leading entity in the motorsport industry. This partnership is set to accelerate the sale of 10,000 units over the next five years, targeting markets in North America, Eastern and Western Europe.

Under the visionary leadership of Marco Antonio Soriano IV and Quirino Tironi, this collaboration aims to reposition both brands as leaders in the electric vehicle sector. The experienced collaboration also benefits from the insights of former Board President of LatAm Pirelli, Sergio Contreras, whose extensive background in international markets will be crucial in driving growth and ensuring successful expansion.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Vent Moto,” said Marco Antonio Soriano IV. “This collaboration harnesses our strengths of our engineering and design, aligning perfectly with the know-how manufacturing and assembly line of Vent Moto’s expertise in motorsports. Together, we are committed to creating electric vehicles that embody performance, elegance, and sustainability.”

The partnership promises to leverage both companies’ resources and expertise, ensuring that the highest quality standards are met in production and delivery. By combining Soriano Motori's innovative electric vehicle technology and Vent Moto's established market presence, the companies are poised to meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation options.

Quirino Tironi added, “This agreement marks a significant milestone for both Soriano Motori and Vent Moto, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and our shared vision for the future of the automotive industry. We look forward to introducing our premium electric vehicles across targeted international markets.”

The collaboration is expected to not only boost sales but also enhance brand recognition and customer loyalty, setting a new standard in the electric vehicle market.

For more information about this collaboration and to stay updated on product developments, visit www.sorianomotori.com

About Soriano Motori

Soriano Motori is a pioneering manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles based in Italy, committed to redefining automotive excellence through innovation, sustainability, and advanced engineering.

About Vent Moto

Vent Moto is a foremost name in the motorsport industry, recognized for its dedication to quality and performance, with a focus on the integration of modern technologies in vehicle design and manufacturing.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Marco Antonio Soriano IV & CelebreMAGAZINE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.