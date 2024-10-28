FWC conducts Lake Okeechobee plant management starting Oct. 28

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is conducting aquatic plant management on Lake Okeechobee the week of Oct. 28.

Management areas include a 700-acre dense cattail marsh in southern Moore Haven marsh south of Cochran’s Pass, at the western end of the lake; and 315 acres of phragmites (an invasive plant also called “common reed”) on Kings Bar, in the northern part of the lake. A total of 1,015 acres of aquatic plants will be managed. Due to the large scale of the project, management will be conducted using helicopters.

Lake Okeechobee provides high-quality foraging and nesting habitat for the endangered Everglade snail kite, wading birds, waterfowl and other marsh species. In addition to improving habitat for fish and wildlife by reducing dense monocultures of nuisance vegetation and allowing other native species to grow, this project will also increase lake access for anglers and hunters.

Cattail will be managed with a selective herbicide (imazamox) that does not negatively affect beneficial native species, such as sawgrass, bulrush, spatterdock, spikerush, duck-potato, willow, Kissimmee grass and maidencane. The management should allow these native plants to expand and quickly colonize the areas. Phragmites will be managed with a non-selective herbicide (imazapyr) but, because the area is entirely phragmites, this management will not affect other species.

Imazamox and imazapyr are approved for use in water bodies by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are no restrictions related to fishing, swimming or drinking in affected areas of the lake.

The management areas proposed by the FWC have been vetted through and approved by the Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Management Interagency Task Force (an advisory group of state and federal agencies with public input on aquatic plant management conducted by the FWC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Water Management District on Lake Okeechobee).

Approximately 2-6 months after the herbicide application, the areas will be managed with prescribed fire. Prescribed fire will quickly open up these areas for wildlife to use as well as consume the dead organic material so it does not decay on the lakebed. Prescribed fire following herbicide extends the efficacy of the herbicide management and reduces the amount of herbicide needed over time.

Habitat enhancement using multiple selective management techniques, such as herbicides and prescribed burning, coupled with occasional drying events during low water periods, is part of an integrated management approach used by the FWC on many lakes and wetlands throughout Florida.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

Management areas will be posted at boat ramps and FWC staff will be present to ensure all agency protocols are being followed. For stakeholder questions about this project, contact FWC biologist Alyssa Jordan at 863-697-2181.