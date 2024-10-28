Seeking Local and Fresh for the Holidays? Check out Maryland’s Best Eat Like a Marylander Thanksgiving Boxes!

October 28, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 28, 2024) – Maryland’s Best, an agriculture and seafood marketing program under the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has announced the Eat Like a Marylander Thanksgiving campaign, highlighting Maryland farms and harvesters using all local products in their Thanksgiving boxes this year! Several farms throughout the state will offer pre-ordered meal boxes, with locally grown and sourced products, that have all you need for that perfect Thanksgiving meal. Participating farms include Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro, Jones Family Farm in Edgewood, and Emily’s Produce in Cambridge.

“We see an increased demand for local foods, but people don’t always know where to find it,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We know that families don’t want to go to multiple stops to pick up their grocery items so this box allows a one-stop visit for all their Thanksgiving needs.”

In addition to offering produce from their farm, Moon Valley Farm will also include products from 78 Acres, Sassafras Creek Farm, Springfield Farm, Twin Bears Bakery, and Nick’s Organic Farm in their boxes. With Moon Valley, consumers can also purchase oysters from True Chesapeake Oysters! Additionally, $15 of every box will go towards providing a box for a family in need. Moon Valley Farms will offer multiple pick-up locations in Baltimore, Frederick, Annapolis, Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and the Greater DC area.

Jones Family Farms offers a pickup location in Edgewood, and includes produce from their farm and fresh turkeys from Albright Farms. Jones Family Farm will offer several sizes of turkeys and will have an option to add Maryland crab meat from Chesapeake Brand Seafood in Easton for an additional cost.

Emily’s Produce will have multiple-sized turkeys to choose from as well as plenty of produce for your favorite sides. You can also add on Maryland oysters, pies, and charcuterie boards for an additional fee. For every Thanksgiving order and Maryland’s Best Box that is purchased, Emily’s Produce will donate 1 pound of fresh food to their non-profit partners.

For more information and how to order your boxes, please visit www.marylandsbest.net.

If you are a producer who also has a Thanksgiving box and wants to sign-up for the website, please fill out this form by November 11, 2024. For additional information or questions about the promotion, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

# # #

