Inaugural “Women in Energy” breakfast to be held at West Virginia Energy Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Energy (WVOE) is proud to announce the inaugural “Women in Energy” breakfast roundtable will be held during the annual Governor’s Energy Summit, which is scheduled for October 29-30, 2024 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“We are excited to launch the ‘Women in Energy’ roundtable as part of this year’s Summit,” said WVOE Director Nicholas Preservati. “This platform not only highlights the vital contributions of women in our industry, but also fosters collaboration and mentorship among current and future leaders. We hope events like this will inspire more women to take on influential roles in energy.”

The roundtable, which is slated for 8 A.M. on October 30, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and advocates to discuss the critical role of women in shaping the future of energy. Participants will engage in meaningful dialogue about challenges, opportunities, and the importance of a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences in the energy workforce.

“The energy sector is constantly evolving, and diversity is key to driving innovation and growth,” said Chelsea Morrison, Communications Manager for the Office of Energy. “This ‘Women in Energy’ roundtable will serve as a catalyst for conversation and connection, helping to ensure that women’s voices are heard and valued in shaping our future.”

Following the roundtable will be the presentation of the first annual “West Virginia Women in Energy ‘Woman of the Year’” award to United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the energy industry.

The West Virginia Energy Summit features a full agenda of expert presentations, interactive panels, and networking opportunities for attendees. More details, including the complete schedule of events and a link to purchase tickets, can be found on the Energy Summit page on the WVOE’s website.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. Please RSVP to Chelsea Morrison at chelsea.t.morrison@wv.gov.

About the West Virginia Office of Energy

The West Virginia Office of Energy is responsible for the formulation and implementation of fossil, renewable and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy resource development opportunities and provide energy services to businesses, communities and homeowners in West Virginia.

SUGGESTED BROADCAST COPY:

THE WEST VIRGINIA OFFICE OF ENERGY IS CELEBRATING WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE:

WITH A SPECIAL ROUNDTABLE EVENT AT THIS YEAR’S ENERGY SUMMIT.

THE ‘WOMEN IN ENERGY’ BREAKFAST IS HAPPENING ON OCTOBER 30TH AT 8 A-M AT THE CHARLESTON COLISEUM AND CONVENTION CENTER..

THE W-V-O-E SAYS THE PURPOSE – IS TO EMPOWER WOMEN TO PURSUE INFLUENTIAL ROLES IN THE ENERGY SECTOR.

TO SEE THE FULL AGENDA OR BUY TICKETS – HEAD TO THE STATE OFFICE OF ENERGY’S WEBSITE:

THAT’S “ENERGY W-V DOT-GOV”.