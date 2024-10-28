Isolated Detection of Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed

The New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and Environmental Conservation (DEC), in coordination with the State Department of Health (DOH), today announced a confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a facility in DEC’s Region 6 area. The state is now implementing New York State’s interagency CWD Response Plan, developed jointly by DEC and AGM, to thoroughly investigate this detection and enhance surveillance of wild deer in the area.

CWD is a transmissible disease that affects the brain and central nervous system of certain deer, elk, and moose. At this time, the threat to public health is low. Although there is no strong evidence that CWD can infect humans, people should not consume meat from infected animals. More information about CWD can be found at DEC’s website here and DOH’s website here.

The sample was collected as part of routine surveillance conducted by AGM, and the case was confirmed through testing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories. State and federal agency partners are continuing to investigate this detection and take actions to prevent the potential spread of CWD in New York State.

While there is no evidence that CWD is present in wild deer at this time, DEC will initiate enhanced surveillance in wild deer working with local hunters, processors, and taxidermists in the area. Efforts are also underway to collect roadkill to determine if CWD is present in wild deer. This enhanced sampling and monitoring will inform additional actions to guide the state’s disease management strategy.

Hunters and members of the public are encouraged to report any sick or dying deer, including roadkill deer, in the Region 6 area to DEC for possible collection and testing by contacting DEC’s Region 6 Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263 or email at [email protected]

As CWD continues to spread in other states, hunters have great responsibility to prevent CWD introduction to New York’s wild deer population. CWD is always fatal to deer and if introduced to wild populations, may spread rapidly, and is nearly impossible to eliminate once established. Hunters can help protect New York's deer herd from CWD by following these tips:

If hunting any type of deer, elk, moose, or caribou outside of New York, debone the harvest before bringing it back to the state. DEC will confiscate and destroy illegally imported carcasses and parts;



Avoid deer urine-based lures or attractant scents, as these could contain infectious material. If using lures, use synthetics;



Dispose of carcass waste in a landfill, not out on the landscape;



Contact the nearest DEC regional wildlife office or Environmental Conservation Police Officer to report a deer that appears sick, unusually thin, or behaves abnormally;



Hunt only wild deer and support fair chase hunting principles; and



Do not consume game that appears sick or diseased.

New York State will keep the public informed as the CWD surveillance efforts continue and additional information will be provided as it is available.

DEC began CWD monitoring efforts in 2002 and intensified the effort in 2005 after CWD was confirmed in both captive and wild deer in Oneida County – the first incidents of the disease in New York State. Since that time, DEC has tested more than 65,000 wild deer statewide with no additional cases discovered in New York.