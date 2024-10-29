Wilmington Foods earns BRC-Globally recognized Food Safety Cetification

~ Avails BRCGS Grade-AA status for its Fully Automated Tahini Production Unit in Sharjah~

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, the seasoned manufacturer & exporter of sesame seeds & Tahini has received food safety certification through the British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS) for its fully automated sesame processing facility based in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, UAE. The facility was given an 𝗔𝗔 Grade following an in-depth audit carried out at the end of August and is now ready to serve customers that require BRC compliance. The accreditation will allow Wilmington Foods to enter sectors of the market only accessible to certified producers as the company continues to increase its market share.BRC is one of the most highly regarded certification programs recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). It contains requirements for food processors to follow to build an effective food safety management system. The standard aims to harmonize international food safety standards and promotes consistency across the supply chain for food and ingredient manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. To attain certification, the sesame facility operated by Wilmington Foods underwent a third-party audit of everything from quality management and risk analysis to building standards for food safety, operations, product and process control, and personnel.Wilmington Foods’s fully automated Tahini production line is set up to serve those in need of larger quantities, high standards and short lead times. With this new BRC-approved 𝐒𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 and 𝐓𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐢 production facility, the company aims to service food manufacturers and food-service retailers, distributors, importers looking for direct food ingredient and private label solutions."𝐁𝐑𝐂 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭." remarked Mr. Aditya Sahu, Managing Director – Wilmington Foods. "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐑𝐂 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧-𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬’ 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬. 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐀𝐂𝐏𝐏, 𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬. 𝐀𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.” he added.The BRC is a widely recognized standard with certifying bodies in nearly 100 countries worldwide. By introducing the standard for quality, hygiene and product safety acknowledged by the GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative), Wilmington Foods creates a further level of transparency for its international customers from the food industry and strengthens its position as a quality Sesame processor & Tahini manufacturer on the market.Wilmington Foods had previously already underlined its position as a supplier for the food and beverage products market with certifications according to the ISO: 220005, Halal, HACCP, USFDA & Kosher standards.To view the certificate, click 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 For more information on the BRCGS food safety standards, benefits & certification process, visit: https://www.brcgs.com/

