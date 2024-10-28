Gregory Sheller Resigns as President of First National Energy Corporation

First National Energy announces the resignation of President Gregory Sheller, with a search underway for a leader to drive the next chapter in renewable energy.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First National Energy Corporation (OTC: FNEC ), a publicly traded company, today announced that Gregory Sheller has resigned from his role as President, effective immediately, due to personal reasons, and the company respects his decision and privacy. Gregory has been a valued team player, contributing greatly to the harmony of the board and helping position the company for future growth.The Board of Directors at First National Energy Corporation would like to thank Gregory for his hard work and commitment to the company. His contributions have been invaluable, and he will be greatly missed. The board wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.The company is currently in discussions with several highly qualified candidates to lead the next chapter of its ambitious mission in the renewable energy sector. In the interim, First National’s CFO, who has been with the company for the past 20 years and has been deeply involved in all aspects of its operations, will ensure stability and continuity. The Board is committed to selecting a leader who aligns with the company’s vision for innovation and sustainability and is confident that this search will yield a strong candidate dedicated to advancing First National's goals and steering the company into a new era of growth and environmental responsibility.About First National Energy CorporationFirst National Energy Corporation (OTC: FNEC) is a leader in sustainable energy solutions, focused on delivering forward-thinking technology to meet the demands of a changing global energy landscape. The company is committed to developing efficient and responsible energy solutions that contribute to a greener future.

