Minister Blade Nzimande unveils Transport Safety Lab (TSL) at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, unveiled a state-of-the-art, Transport Safety Lab (TSL) at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on 24 October 2024.

In a country where road safety is a serious concern for the government, the TSL is a significant step in reducing road deaths.

The lab will serve as a hub for developing cutting-edge technologies and strategies aimed at reducing accidents, improving safety standards and growing the economy. By encouraging collaboration between transport stakeholders, it aims to strengthen to the country's transport sector and, ultimately, improve people's lives.

In his keynote address, Prof. Nzimande celebrated the unveiling of the facility during Transport Month. The Minister highlighted the critical importance of research and innovation in addressing the challenges faced by the transport sector.

"Today’s launch is important in many respects. First, it is held in October, which is recognised as Transport Month. During this month, we as a government raise awareness about our efforts to advance road safety and the economic benefits that exist in the transport sector," said the Minister.

During a walkabout of the new facility, Prof. Nzimande took the stationary driving simulator for a test drive and engaged with experts.

The TSL will focus on various areas, including road safety, public transport, and infrastructure resilience, aiming to produce actionable insights and solutions. Minister Nzimande reiterated the government's commitment to investing in research and development to build a safer and more efficient transport network.

According to the Minister, the initiative aims to make three key contributions to improve the transport sector.

"Firstly, it will decrease the number of deaths and injuries on our roads by improving the design, maintenance and effectiveness of infrastructure such as intersections, barriers, guardrails and safe pedestrian crossings. Secondly, through its research on human factors, it will help us better understand the behaviour of South African drivers and pedestrians, informing our decisions on necessary innovations. Thirdly, through research that evaluates vehicle safety features, the initiative will enable us to manufacture improved vehicles," said the Minister.

He concluded by calling on all stakeholders to engage with the lab, ensuring that its findings translate into practical improvements on our roads.

"This is one of the ways of ensuring that we place science at the centre of government's work and society, and we will be working with the other entities of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation to ensure that we take this approach to our research priorities," he said.

