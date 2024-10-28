Water and Sanitation on completion of Hammanskraal Clean Water Package Plant Intervention Project

The construction of Module One of the 12.5 megalitre package plant by Magalies Water from a total of 50 megalitres is nearing completion, albeit challenges that emerged in the final construction stages of the phase 1 of 12.5 megalitre module which have resulted in delays leading to the testing and commissioning period. During construction, besides the initial discovery of a rock formation, another one was discovered on site, where a raw water pipeline from abstraction point to Module One was to be laid. Given the proximity to existing bulk water infrastructure and existing buildings within the precinct of the Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant, safer and alternative means of rock-blasting were opted against rapid-blasting methods.

In addition, further delays were experienced due to a power outage incident where the off-site pre- manufacturing of mechanical components of the plant was taking place. This has resulted in the remaining work to be accelerated for completion by 30 October 2024. The re-manufacturing of the off- side components for module one is back inline after power restoration and all components will be completed by 31 October 2024. The final assembly, commissioning and testing of Module One is planned to start from 01 to 10 November 2024. The pressure testing and flushing of water pipeline in areas designated to benefit from the Module one will take place between 10 November to 14 November 2024.

It is envisaged that from 15th November 2024 additional water will be flowing from the newly constructed Module One, into the existing bulk water infrastructure. At the same time, a technical and scientific assessment will be conducted, to ascertain the structural integrity of the new infrastructure and testing the quality of water for human consumption.

During this period, until formal communication is issued to the public, residents of the areas which will be supplied are strongly advised not to consume the water in the reticulation network. Module One of the plant, is intended to supply the following areas:

Mandela Village

Marokolong

Ramotse

Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville)

Kudube Unit 9

Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement which are in ward 49, 73,74 and 75.

Communities are also advised that during the connections and commissioning of the new module infrastructure with the existing plant, there might be some water interruptions during the period. After the completion of both the structural assessment and water quality testing a public announcement will be communicated enabling residents to use the water flowing from the reticulation network.

While the delays are regrettable and adds to the public’s inconvenience, the assessment of the infrastructure and water quality testing are necessary steps in the full operationalization of the plant to ensure that water from the plant is certified as safe for human consumption and poses no health risks.

