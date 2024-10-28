South Africa condemns Israel’s attack on Iran and continuous bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon

South Africa strongly condemns Israel’s attack on Iran, which seeks to foment war in the Middle East. This attack is an unacceptable violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

In addition to the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon and systematic annexation of the West Bank have led to a grave and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

South Africa remains steadfast in its call for an immediate ceasefire, access to humanitarian assistance, an end to the continuing occupation, the destruction of infrastructure, and the collective punishment of Palestinians.

South Africa once more calls for the immediate implementation of UNSC Resolution 2735 (2024).

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has stressed, “We call for an immediate end to this devastating war that has seen many killed and for urgent humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza.”

South Africa strongly condemns the Israeli military ground operation underway in the North Gaza governorate over the past three weeks, particularly the attack on the last functioning medical facility in Northern Gaza – the Kamal Adwan Hospital. The detention of 44 medical staff and the systematic destruction of medical facilities in the Gaza Strip are a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

South Africa calls for an urgent end to Israel’s intensive airstrikes, drone strikes, shelling and heavy fighting. With the exception of limited water and food distributions, there is a near total lack of humanitarian aid reaching Northern Gaza, and aid missions to the area have so far been denied by Israel.

Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperson