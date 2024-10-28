Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi meets with Taung Irrigation Scheme to find solutions to their challenges

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) MEC Madoda Sambatha and officials of the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) held a meeting with the Taung Irrigation Scheme members to address the long standing challenges faced by the 176 farmers in the area. The meeting was held yesterday, Wednesday 23 October in Taung, Greater Taung Local Municipality.

The farmers who depend on irrigation for farming are plagued with aging infrastructure, lack of market, high water and electricity bill problems. These challenges continue to have an adverse impact on farmers and this hinders their growth and development.

The Irrigation Scheme, built in the late 1930s and formed by seven cooperatives; Bosele, Ipelegeng, Tshenolo, Rethuse Re Dire, Tshediso, Are Ageng Mmogo and Kgosietsile, operates mainly on center pivot systems.

Scheme member and farmer, Oratile Segotsapelo outlined intervention measures that government can assist with in addressing their plight.

Segotsapele maintains he would appreciate government’s assistance in resuscitating the projects and ensure that the projects operate to their maximum capacity.

One farmer also indicated that of the 2 800 hectares of land available to him, he has only utilised 10 hectares and this is due to lack of capital and other means of support, mostly attributed to the aging infrastructure.

In his address to farmers, Premier Mokgosi maintained government will map a short, medium and long term plan to assist in mitigating issues raised by farmers".

“This scheme will not collapse under our watch. That is why it was my priority to visit the scheme within my hundred days in office to understand what their challenges are and how best we can resolve them.

"The intervention requested by the scheme members will be implemented, especially that of electricity as we have already engaged the Minister of Electricity”, Premier Mokgosi said.

Farmers appreciated government’s previous interventions and support as well as the efforts to address their current challenges.

They also highlighted that the vision is to participate fully in the agricultural value chain and have linkages to the market through the assistance of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za