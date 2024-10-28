Food and chemical sector conveyor belt cleaning equipment range unveiled

One of Continuous Process Solutions’ innovative cleaning brushes in operation on a baking belt.

Continuous Process Solutions has unveiled a range of conveyor belt cleaning equipment, to increase productivity and hygiene in the food and chemical sectors.

Your cleaning solution will be bespoke designed to suit your existing equipment, tailored to ensure you meet your hygiene requirements, and keeps your downtime to a minimum, extending the belt life.” — Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK-based Continuous Process Solutions has unveiled a huge range of versatile conveyor belt cleaning equipment , designed to increase productivity and hygiene in the food production and chemical sectors.The belt cleaning devices and equipment enable producers to minimise and prevent unexpected downtime, increase the longevity of belts, reduce waste and improve both hygiene and productivity.The range includes brushes and scrapers, graphite stations, cast belt supports, belt edge squeegees, spring loaded diablo edge rollers, standalone pneumatic product side scrapers and manually operated or pneumatic controlled rise and fall chevron scraper assemblies. The company designs to order and manufactures motorised cleaning brushes for all varieties of conveyor belts, whether steel, wire mesh or plastic.The cleaning brushes are particularly innovative: the brush and tube can be easily removed from the main drive shaft, enabling a change of bristle type or full removal for deep cleaning when required. The electro-pneumatic system is manufactured from a fully stainless steel upper and lower frame, with a pneumatic rise and fall function to allow the unit to be easily removed for cleaning.Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with continuous process manufacturing equipment, including conveyor belt tracking and cleaning, servicing and parts, project management and consultancy. Their most recent clients include Finsbury Food Group, Bells Food Group and McVitie’s.Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions , said: “Your cleaning solution will be bespoke designed to suit your existing equipment, tailored to ensure you meet your hygiene requirements, and keeps your downtime to a minimum, extending the belt life.“A full standalone 230V control panel and stainless steel catchment tray are included, with a choice of four brush bristles offered: nylon, stainless steel, brass or bronze phosphorus. The bristles are double-clamped and welded to the brush shaft, so you are secure in the knowledge that no bristles will dislodge. Our cleaning systems are ideal for retrofitting existing proofing, cooling and freezing spiral applications.”For more information on Continuous Process Solutions, go to www.cpsuk.co

