Key Drivers of the 2024 Perishable Goods Transportation Market: E-Commerce Industry Growth Fuels Demand

The perishable goods transportation market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $13.67 billion in 2023 to $14.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth in the historical period is driven by the globalization of the food supply chain, rising consumer demand for fresh produce, the expansion of cold chain infrastructure, stringent regulations and quality standards, and increasing trade in perishable commodities.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market and Its Growth Rate?

The perishable goods transportation market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $20.41 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth is expected to be driven by the continued expansion of global food trade, a growing focus on sustainability and environmental standards, advancements in cold chain management technology, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer trends, as well as heightened public health concerns and the need for traceability.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Perishable Goods Transportation Market?

The expansion of e-commerce is anticipated to drive the growth of the perishable goods transportation market in the future. E-commerce encompasses the buying and selling of products and services online, involving online transactions, electronic payments, and digital interactions between businesses and consumers. The increase in online grocery shopping and e-commerce platforms offering perishable items heightens the demand for specialized transportation services to guarantee timely and fresh deliveries.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Perishable Goods Transportation Market?

Key players in the market include UPS Healthcare Logistics Inc., DHL Global Forwarding, Maersk Line Limited, Hapag-Lloyd AG, C. H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., The Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha- NYK Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Ltd., Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) Ltd., Specialized Logistics International Inc., CRST International Inc., Weber Distribution LLC, Wincanton plc, Northland Services Inc., Stevens Transport Inc., COSCO Shipping Lines Co Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Bay & Bay Transfer Co Inc., Tropical Foods International Inc., Swift Cargo Pvt Ltd., Geest Line Limited, Africa Express Line Limited, Hanson Logistics Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Perishable Goods Transportation Market?

Leading companies in the perishable goods transportation market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, such as same-day perishable shipping services. This service is a specialized logistics offering that enables the transportation and delivery of perishable goods on the same day the shipping process begins, ensuring rapid and efficient handling of time-sensitive products.

What Are the Segments of the Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market?

1) By Product: Meat, Fish and Seafood, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Vegetables and Fruits, Bakery and Confectionary

2) By Technology: Isothermal, Reefer, Freezer

3) By Mode of Transportation: Sea, Air, Rail, Road

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Perishable Goods Transportation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Perishable Goods Transportation Market Defined?

Perishable goods transportation involves the movement of temperature- or time-sensitive products using refrigerated vehicles with controlled temperature systems. These systems ensure that the goods are transported while preserving their quality and effectiveness throughout the journey.

The Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into perishable goods transportation market size, perishable goods transportation market drivers and trends, perishable goods transportation competitors' revenues, and perishable goods transportation market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

