PHILIPPINES, October 28 - Press Release

October 28, 2024 LAPID: PAGLUTAS SA WATER CRISIS, NAPAPANAHON NA NANAWAGAN si Senador Lito Lapid na magtulungan ang pamahalaan at pribadong sektor para masolusyunan ang krisis sa tubig sa Pilipinas. Sa kanyang mensahe sa 30th PWWA International Conference and Exhibition sa Boracay, inihayag ni Lapid na malaking bahagi ang tubig sa iba't-ibang sektor at industriya na bumubuhay sa turismo, agrikultura at ekonomiya ng isang bansa. Ayon kay Lapid, chairman ng Senate Committee on Tourism, hindi pwedeng mawalan ng tubig ang kahit isang bayan kaya dapat mapatatag at maging sustainable ang suplay nito sa buong Pilipinas. "Para sa ating nakakaalam, may namumuong krisis na kailangan nating pangunahan bago pa man ito maging matinding problema para sa ating bansa," diin ni Lapid "Marami pong lugar na kulang pa sa infrastructure para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang distrito. Ito ay dahil luma na o kaya ay hindi na kaya dahil sa mabilis na pagdami ng populasyon o ng development. Ang iba naman ay nasira na dahil sa matinding hagupit ng bagyo at iba pang kalamidad," ayon pa kay Lapid Dahil prayoridad ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, Jr., nananawagan si Lapid sa kapwa nya Senador na agad ng pagtibayin ang kanyang panukalang magtatatag ng isang Department of Water Resources(DWR) para sa sentralisadong ahensya na tututok sa pagpopondo, development ng resources at infrastructures at pagpapalawak ng suplay ng tubig sa bansa, na maaaring ipunin kapag may bagyo at pagbaha. "Ang aking bill na pagbuo ng Department of Water Resources (DWR), ay siyang magmamando sa lahat ng operasyon kaugnay sa pamamahala ng tubig sa ating bansa. Ito po ay nasa Senate Bill No. 2771 na ngayon ay nasa plenaryo na ng Senado. Sa pamamagitan ng DWR ay maipapaabot natin ang maiinom na tubig kahit sa pinakaliblib na lugar sa ating bayan at matitiyak natin na mayroong malinis, at abot-kayang tubig para sa lahat," dagdag pa ni Lapid. Noong September 2024, itinulak ni Pangulong Marcos ang pagsasaayos ng water management sa bansa sa paglikha ng Department of Water Resources(DWR) sa ika-anim na pulong ng Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). Noong nakaraang taon, nilagdaan na ng Pangulo ang Executive Order No. 22 na nag-aatas na magbuo ng Water Resources Management Office, sa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources(DENR). Sa pag-aaral ng UN at UNICEF, nasa 53% households sa Pilipinas ang walang access sa malinis at inuming tubig. WATER CRISIS: TIME TO ACT NOW! SENATOR Lito Lapid has called for cooperation between the government and the private sector to solve the water crisis in the Philippines. In his speech at the 30th PWWA International Conference and Exhibition in Boracay on Oct. 24, Lapid stated that water plays an important role in sustaining the country's tourism, agriculture and economy. According to Lapid, chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism, no part of the country should be deprived of water and its supply should be stable and sustainable throughout the Philippines. "For all we know, there's a looming water crisis that we have to deal with before it becomes a serious problem for our country," the senator said. He noted that many areas still lack the infrastructure to meet the needs of their district. "This is because they have become old or disabled by rapid population growth or development. Others have been damaged by severe storms and other disasters," according to Lapid As a priority of President Bongbong Marcos, Jr., Lapid is calling on his fellow senators to immediately approve his proposal to establish a Department of Water Resources as a centralized agency that will focus on funding, development of resources and infrastructures and expansion of the country's water supply, which can be depleted in the event of storms and floods "My bill to create the Department of Water Resources (DWR) will be in charge of all operations related to water management in our country. It is in Senate Bill No. 2771 that is now in the Senate's plenary. With the DWR we will be able to bring drinking water to even the most remote areas of our town and we will ensure that there is clean, and affordable water for everyone," Lapid added. In September 2024, President Marcos pushed for the reorganization of water management in the country with the creation of the Department of Water Resources (DWR) at the sixth meeting of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). Last year, the President signed Executive Order No. 22 mandating the creation of a Water Resources Management Office, under the supervision of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). According to a study by the UN and UNICEF, 53 percent of households in the Philippines do not have access to clean drinking water.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.