Cognidox unveils exciting new integration features in v10.4 release

Cognidox has unveiled the latest innovations in their v10.4 platform release.

This upgrade simplifies the integration process, expands functionality, and enables seamless connectivity across key platforms like Microsoft Office.js, JIRA, and Confluence.” — Joe Byrne

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognidox, a leading provider of document management solutions for high-tech, medical devices, and life sciences industries, is excited to announce the release of Cognidox 10.4. This latest version of the platform introduces enhanced integration and compatibility features, designed to provide users with greater flexibility and collaborative power.Joe Byrne, CEO of Cognidox, highlights the key enhancements driving this releaseREST API – A new level of flexibility“With the introduction of the REST API, Cognidox offers a more modern, lightweight approach to integrating our platform with your existing tools and systems. This upgrade simplifies the integration process, expands functionality, and enables seamless connectivity across key platforms like Microsoft Office.js, JIRA, and Confluence.”Key benefits of the REST API include:• Standardised API endpoint creation: Uses common web standards for easier endpoint management.• Support for Microsoft Office.js Add-in framework: Enhances integration within Microsoft Office applications.• Potential integrations with JIRA and confluence: Elevates team collaboration with broader tool compatibility.• Simplified API documentation: Streamlined to make the development process more accessible.DocuSign integration: Simplifying third-party document signingFor our Plus and Enterprise customers, Cognidox 10.4 introduces DocuSign integration to streamline third party document approval processes. This feature enables users to request and collect signatures from those outside their closed-loop quality system; managing the process directly within Cognidox to reduce paperwork and improve compliance.Key benefits include:• Creation and management of document templates for signing• Automatic return of digitally signed PDFs to Cognidox• Enhanced compliance and efficiency in document signingJoe Byrne comments: “This integration is ideal for managing third-party agreements where you need an authenticated digital signature added to a document, while restricting access to your secure DMS.”Microsoft Office Add-in 2.0The Microsoft Office Add-in 2.0 has been designed to ensure compatibility across Mac, Office Online, and iPad, providing users with access to Cognidox’s document management system directly from their Office environment. This update future-proofs the Add-in by aligning with Microsoft’s shift to web-based development, ensuring stability and consistency across devices and platforms. Enhanced security options Cognidox 10.4 strengthens backend infrastructure with support for newer encryption ciphers and front-end configuration options, giving users more control over their security settings.As Joe Byrne notes, "Protecting your data is our top priority."Early access and upgrade informationCognidox 10.4 will be rolled out over the coming months, with a goal to upgrade all hosted customers by the end of the year. Early access is available—simply contact us to prioritise your upgrade.New validation packA validation pack for 10.4 is available for download from our support site, ensuring your environment is fully optimised for the latest version.About CognidoxCognidox is a Cambridge-based document management software provider serving high-tech, medical device, and life sciences industries. Founded in 2008, Cognidox offers solutions that streamline product development and compliance processes, supporting standards such as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, FDA 21 CFR 820, and more.

