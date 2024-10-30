Free open source DMS bitfarm-Archiv with major update of the GPL version (e-invoicing, account assignment, etc.)

bitfarm-Archiv Viewer (GPL 3.6)

Free bitfarm-Archiv DMS version (GPL) 3.6 is released. Many new functions such as e-invoicing, grid fields for account assignment, e-mail archiving & more.

SIEGEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major update for the free bitfarm-Archiv DMS under GPLv2 released25 years of bitfarm and over two decades of development and support for bitfarm-Archiv document management. bitfarm says thank you for the trust you have placed in us and the journey together with our customers.Just in time for the anniversary, the free GPL version of bitfarm-Archiv receives a major update. With version 3.6, many functions that were previously only available in the Enterprise version are moving into the free DMS. The new user interface with its subdivision into the Warehouse & Archive, Workplace, Importer, Bookmarks and, depending on user authorization, Administration areas will be the first thing that catches the eye. In the Warehouse & Archive area, apart from a fresh look, you will find the familiar document management with the proven functional logic. At second glance, however, some new, useful enhancements are revealed.A universal search input is now prominently located at the top above the other familiar search options. This searches through all information stored for documents and enables very direct, intuitive access to the DMS. If you want to filter more specifically, you can still select the more specialized search methods, or a combination of them. Search and additional fields also have semantics similar to common Internet search engines in order to provide even more precise results.There is a new “Grid field” type in the additional fields. One or even several tables can be defined here, in which data on documents is recorded and calculations are carried out. A classic application example would be the account assignment of invoices in financial accounting. The data entered manually or by rule can be transferred to other systems via a CSV export.transferred to other systems. The corresponding documents from specialist systems such as ERP or financial accounting can be called up specifically via programmatic calls. With this option and the DMS functions of leaving notes and comments on documents, linking documents in terms of content, workflow and status, as well as the document lifecycle, which is also new in the GPL version (keyword GDPR-compliant work), the free version already offers enormous potential for a holistic approach to digitization.Email archiving, MS Office, Open/Libreoffice and Thunderbird integration also contribute. The TWAIN interface for compatible document scanners is still available for importing documents. Print data from other applications is now received via a TCP/IP software printer and no longer via port redirection as before. Send to still exists for file documents, also monitored folders. Drag&Drop to the application, on the other hand, has been added.Manual imports are now processed via the “Importer” area. In addition to the familiar file and scan functions, this also offers new and extensive options for batching and separating documents, transferring pages to other batches, etc. The previously responsible external tools “ManuscanV3” and “ImporterV3” are no longer required for this and are no longer needed.Working with notes (annotations), which can now be copied and pasted onto other pages or documents, promises greater ease of use. In the same category is the option of assigning a new status to the document when using a graphic stamp. The location marker also improves usability, especially for large documents. Entered search terms are automatically highlighted graphically, pressing F3 takes you to the next location. This applies to scanned documents by default, but can be set for all formats that can be displayed directly by the DMS. A search for alternative search terms in the currently opened document supplements this further.Speaking of formats: The electronic invoice formats now stipulated by law, such as e-invoice, X-invoice and ZugFerd, are also already supported in the GPL version. A standard template converts purely digital data into a corresponding document view. However, some customization work is required on the user or administrator side in order to assign the sometimes differing fields of the XML data records.The results list with the familiar column arrangement using drag & drop and sorting by clicking (optionally with the SHIFT key pressed for 2nd or 3rd sorting) is not very noticeable at first. Users will now also find the modification date as a column. The highlightis hidden behind a right-click on the column header: grouping by field data, calculations via the footer and the output of reports open up completely new views and possibilities.The previously external tool “AdministratorV3” has also been replaced by the corresponding integrated interface and functionally expanded to include document lifecycle configuration, new authorizations, new field configuration and multi-selection. Under the “hood”, the bitfarm-Archiv GPL version now uses a real server, supplemented by MySQL 8 with stored procedures and SSL encryption throughout. There is both a client installer and a server installer (both for Microsoft Windows). With the latter, an update path from an older GPL version is integrated in addition to the new installation. Due to changed database structures, a migration is necessary during the update, which is carried out automatically but can take some time depending on the scope.As usual, users can obtain support via the Sourceforge forum. If you need prompt and direct support is available with the extended and then chargeable Enterprise version. This initially corresponds to the GPL version, but also has multi-domain AD support, file versioning, contract management, global bookmarks, absence substitution, supervisor regulation, multi-queue clustering, barcode separation, subscriptions, automatic update rollout, plugins and SQL mapper, web client, app for Android / iOS and much more on board.More information & download at: https://www.bitfarm-archiv.com

