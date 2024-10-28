Asia Pacific Industrial IoT Market: Projected to Reach $52.7 Billion by 2032 with an 8% CAGR | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on an impressive growth trajectory. Valued at $𝟐𝟔.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market is projected to almost double, reaching a valuation of $𝟓𝟐.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟎% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
With the digital transformation of industries and the increasing demand for real-time data insights, Industrial IoT has become integral to the Asia Pacific region’s economic landscape. The rise in smart factories, automated processes, and energy efficiency initiatives across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and utilities contributes significantly to the expanding IIoT market.
𝟏. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
The manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific region is seeing a substantial shift towards digitalization. Smart manufacturing practices, including automated assembly lines, robotics, and predictive maintenance, are adopting IoT technologies to optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve productivity. This trend is expected to amplify IIoT adoption, fueling market growth across the region.
𝟐. 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
The utility sector is embracing IIoT for more efficient resource management and real-time monitoring, especially in water, electricity, and gas supply chains. Similarly, the logistics and transportation industry is deploying IIoT solutions for asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and operational optimization, contributing to the market's 8% CAGR over the next decade.
𝟑. 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Governments in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are supporting IIoT expansion through policies promoting automation, innovation, and digital infrastructure. Initiatives such as China’s “Made in China 2025,” Japan’s “Society 5.0,” and India's “Digital India” are fueling investments in IIoT, enhancing the growth potential of the market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
ABB Ability
Aveva Wonderware
Axzon
Cisco IoT
Fanuc Field System
GE Digital
HCL Technologies Limited
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
IBM
Intel Corporation
KUKA AG
Linx Asia Pacific Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation, Inc
ORANGE
Plataine
PTC Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
Hardware
Sensors
Camera
Distributed Control Systems
Industrial Robotics
Solutions
Equipment utilization monitoring
Predictive maintenance
Production quality control
Inventory management
Connected logistics
Real-time industrial asset tracking and management
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Field Technologies
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥
Healthcare
Education Institutes
BFSI
Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Construction
Real Estate
Automotive
Transportation and Logistics
Retail
Smart cities
IT & Telecommunication
Agriculture
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Malaysia
Cambodia
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The Asia Pacific Industrial IoT market is anticipated to offer substantial opportunities across various verticals in the coming years. The adoption of AI, machine learning, and edge computing in IIoT applications promises to drive innovation, particularly in sectors with complex operational needs such as manufacturing, healthcare, and supply chain management.
The Asia Pacific IIoT market is well-positioned for accelerated growth through ongoing digital transformation efforts, rising industrial automation, and supportive government initiatives. This market expansion is not only fostering operational efficiencies but is also paving the way for a new era of innovation across diverse industries in the region.
