Key Drivers of the 2024 Scanner Market: Rise In Digitalization and Automation

The scanner market size has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.67 billion in 2023 to $2.83 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historical growth can be linked to trends in document digitization and the move towards paperless operations, business process automation, government regulations and compliance requirements, as well as the needs of libraries and archiving, and demand from the educational sector.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Scanner Market?

The scanner market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $3.55 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of cloud services, the rise of remote work and collaboration tools, the digitization of the healthcare industry, advancements in 3D scanning technology, and increasing consumer adoption for personal use.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Scanner Market?

The increasing demand for digitalization and automation is expected to significantly drive the growth of the scanner market in the future. Digitization involves converting analog information into a digital format, while automation refers to the automatic execution of tasks without manual intervention. Scanners are essential in this process, as they convert physical documents into digital formats, facilitating easier storage, access, and processing by computers. This trend towards a paperless environment, coupled with the need for efficient data management and workflow automation, is likely to enhance the market's growth trajectory.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Scanner Market?

Key players in the scanner market include on, Xerox Corporation, Brother Industries Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Contex A/S, SATO Holdings Corporation, Epson America Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., Iris Software Private Limited, Creaform Inc., Opticon Inc., Dymo Industries Inc., Metrologic Group SAS, Image Access Corp., Handheld Group Ltd., Zeutschel GmbH, Artec 3D Inc., Microtek International Inc., Plustek Inc., Visioneer Inc.,

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Scanner Market?

Major companies in the scanner market are concentrating on introducing innovative and advanced products to gain a competitive edge. These products often feature advanced image scanning technologies and innovative paper handling systems, aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of scanning tasks. By focusing on superior performance, speed, and ease of use, these companies seek to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses, ultimately driving growth and maintaining a strong market presence.

How Is The Global Scanner Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Flatbed Scanner, Sheet-Fed Scanner, Drum Scanner, Handheld Scanner, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Offline Store

3) By End-User: Individual Use, Commercial Use

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Scanner Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Scanner Market?

A scanner is a device designed to capture images from various sources, including photographic prints, posters, magazine pages, and documents, for computer editing and display. It works by converting the visual information on these documents into digital data, which can then be stored and processed on a computer. This process often involves optical character recognition (OCR), allowing the scanner to not only capture images but also interpret and convert text within those images into editable digital text.

