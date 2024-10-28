Border Management Authority on Lebombo Border remaining open amid reported tensions in Mozambique

The Acting Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Mrs Jane Thupana has received a situational report on the operations at Lebombo Port of Entry following engagements with Mozambican counterparts at Ressano Garcia Port of Entry as well as an in loco visit by the BMA Port Commander to assess the situation on the ground.

The BMA was informed of sporadic tensions and protests in Ressano Garcia, following the announcement of election results in Mozambique. Ressano Garcia, a small township in the Maputo Province (Mozambique) is located very close to Lebombo Port of Entry.

Commissioner Thupana has confirmed that the Lebombo border post has not been affected and remains operational with both movement of people and goods facilitated as normal.

“The travellers were concerned about the tensions and hesitations were noticed when crossing the border, which has the potential to create long queues at Lebombo port. The BMA team supported by other law enforcement authorities are on the ground to manage any movement blockages.

An alert has been issued for travellers to avoid night travel due to the current situation. However, should the situation worsen and become unsafe for travellers, the BMA would inform the travellers according. We reiterate that the border remains open.” Commissioner Jane Thupana added.

It is the priority of the Border Management Authority to ensure efficient trade facilitation and movements of persons at the Lebombo Port of Entry. The BMA will provide updates on any developments as they arise.

Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell : 072 856 4288